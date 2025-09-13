MPD Makes Quick Robbery Arrest

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a robbery that occurred in Southeast.

On Friday, September 12, 2025, at approximately 7:08 p.m., the suspect approached the victim at Ridge Road and D Street, Southeast. The suspect brandished a weapon and demanded property. The victim complied. The suspect then fled the scene with the victim’s property.

A short time later, Sixth District officers located the suspect nearby and placed him under arrest. As a result of the detective’s investigation, 61-year-old Kenneth Stewart of Southeast, DC, was charged with Armed Robbery (Knife).

CCN: 25139811

###