Magnetic Intrusion: A 45-Year Musical Journey and a Tribute to the Prince of Darkness

prince of darkness

For some musicians, making music is more than a passion—it is a lifelong devotion born from a single spark of inspiration

“There are so many lives his music saved Lost souls rescued by the metal that he gave.”” — Rebecca Cullen

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the aftermath of his passing, the dedications have been vast – some short and concise, simple posts, some taking the form of huge concert events and odes. In every case, the fact is clear – Ozzy Ozbourne’s impact on metal, on music, and on the lives of those who knew and loved him, was immense.Magnetic Intrusion has taken the time to craft this evocative dedication to The Prince Of Darkness , and it’s both musically and lyrically impassioned and poignant, as a celebration of the man who changed the face of metal.Following an intimately picked guitar line, alongside one that hits with soulful distortion and freedom, The Prince Of Darkness is nostalgic but crisp, and this voice at the forefront gifts that same balance and versatility – with softer moments next to those that pierce through with energy and emotion.It’s a compelling performance, a gorgeous melodic progression, and an overall impressive, engaging, and immersive moment of songwriting, performance, and dedication.Magnetic Intrusion has been making music as a solo artist for 45 years, but the sense of freshness and vibrancy, the emotional weight and clarity of this release, feels like the work of someone absolutely at the peak of their creative ability and love for the process. You can feel the sadness from the loss of Ozzy Osbourne, but you can also feel the influence, the gratitude, the inspiration, and those qualities resound and linger after listening. Black Sabbath were the very reason that Magnetic Intrusion started making music, and The Prince Of Darkness is an open letter and celebration of that fact.“Prince of Darkness” stands as a reminder that hard rock is alive, that the echoes of Ozzy’s voice and spirit will never fade, and that independent artists like Magnetic Intrusion continue to carry the torch with power and respect.

Prince of Darkness Video

