Chad Nicholas, Horror Author, Invites Readers Into the Perfect Fright This Halloween Season

The air is cooling, the leaves are turning, and the shadows are creeping in. As September ushers in the spooky season, horror fans are looking for the perfect way to set the mood, and acclaimed author Chad Nicholas is delivering the fright.

To purchase copies of Nicholas’ chilling tales, click here: https://www.thechadnicholas.com/signed-books

“Halloween is the one time of year we give ourselves permission to enjoy being scared. A good horror story is like trick-or-treating for the imagination; you never know what’s waiting for you, but you know it’ll be unforgettable. That’s what I want readers to feel when they open one of my books, whether it’s the twisting psychological terror of Shade, the slasher nightmares of The Animal, or the haunting secrets in Nightmare. Halloween reminds us that sometimes it’s fun to be afraid, and my goal is to make sure readers carry that thrill with them long after the last page is turned,” says Nicholas.

Known for his blend of psychological dread, supernatural horror, and pulse-pounding suspense, Nicholas’ books are tailor-made for sleepless nights and fireside chills. Whether a seasoned horror fan or simply looking to get into the Halloween spirit, his novels provide the kind of fear that lingers long after the last page.

Chad Nicholas has quickly become a go-to author for readers seeking the perfect seasonal scare. His work delivers:

-- Cinematic Suspense: Shade has been praised by Books of Blood as “a tale of twisting psychological horror that can be mentioned in the same breath as David Fincher’s ‘Seven.’”

-- Monsters, Human and Otherwise: From the relentless wolf-mask killer in The Animal to the haunting past that refuses to die in Nightmare, Nicholas crafts terrors that feel both larger-than-life and frighteningly real.

-- Scares for Every Kind of Reader: Whether fans prefer slashers, supernatural threats, or psychological mind games, Nicholas offers a story that will keep them awake at night.

Shade

In this gripping psychological thriller, a desperate manhunt spirals out of control as hunters and hunted begin to blur together, raising the chilling question: can a monster be stopped without becoming one?

The Animal

Twenty-five years after surviving a massacre in the forest, Riley must face her nightmares again as a wolf-masked killer stalks the woods. In this slasher-style bloodbath, everyone’s a suspect, and no one is safe.

Nightmare

Scott thought his dark past was buried, but the scarecrow in the field proves otherwise. Sometimes the dead don’t stay buried, and sometimes the monsters we fear most are the ones inside ourselves.

This Halloween season, readers can do more than carve pumpkins; they can carve out time for Chad Nicholas’ chilling tales, stories that creep into the corners of the mind and linger long after the lights go out. With Nicholas, every page pulls horror fans deeper into the shadows where terror isn’t just read, it’s experienced.

Readers Rave:

"Be prepared...when you open to page one of Shade, you're already going one thousand miles an hour..."

"I don’t like slasher books or movies, but The Animal is a different breed. It’s twists and turns are so breathtaking and the characters so real that I could not put the story down..."

"Nightmare isn't your typical scary horror story, unless you have a fear of crows or birds in general, which I do not, but it definitely leaves you with a sense of dread and unease throughout..."

About Chad Nicholas

Chad Nicholas is a thriller, mystery, and horror author celebrated for pushing the boundaries of genre storytelling with unflinching narratives and a cinematic style. He made his debut with Nightmare in 2020, followed by the genre-blending thriller Shade in 2021, and achieved his most significant commercial success with The Animal in 2023.

Nicholas holds a Master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from UT Tyler. When he’s not crafting his next novel, he enjoys watching movies, diving into comic books, revisiting classic superhero cartoons, and collecting action figures.

Chad Nicholas is available for interviews.

For more information about Nicholas or his work, visit his website: https://www.thechadnicholas.com/

