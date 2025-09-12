Wound care at Sheridan VA gives 95-year-old Veteran a second chance

When 95-year-old Air Force Veteran Roy Clifton arrived at Sheridan VA Medical Center (SVAMC) in March 2025, he thought he didn’t have much time left.

“I had a bone infection in both feet and could barely walk,” he said. “Then I had a fall that caused a bleed in my brain. That’s when I decided to call it quits and go to hospice.”

Clifton was living in a community nursing home in Thermopolis, Wyoming, and had been seeing a community doctor when he chose hospice. He turned to the Sheridan VA Health Care System because they would cover the costs, and he knew he would be cared for with dignity.

Treatment saved his life

Community doctors told Clifton he had only two options: amputate both legs or let the infections take their course. However, a wound care specialist Marta Ostler wasn’t convinced; she examined Clifton and ran a Doppler test, using sound waves to check how well his blood was flowing through his arteries and veins.

“He had great blood flow,” she said. “That told me we weren’t dealing with wounds caused by poor blood flow.”

What she did find was severe Stage 4 pressure ulcers on both of his heels.

Stage 4 pressure ulcers are the most serious kind of bedsores. They happen when someone stays in one position too long, and the pressure cuts off blood flow to the skin and tissue.

Over time, the skin breaks down, and the wound can become so deep it exposes muscle, tendon or bone. These kinds of wounds can be painful, hard to heal and can become life-threatening if not treated properly.

Over time, Ostler removed damaged tissue from Clifton’s feet to facilitate healing and coordinated with nurses to keep pressure off his heels. A VA podiatrist removed exposed bone, while nutrition staff provided meals to support his recovery.

Although both feet had exposed bones, and the injuries looked and smelled bad, Clifton’s body was healing. His only job was to rest, eat and let the SVAMC staff do their work.

Clifton’s condition improved so much, he was taken off hospice care.

“It made me feel great to survive hospice,” he said, smiling. “They’re all great. The staff took good care of me.”

We’re not giving up; you aren’t either

As he healed, Clifton began showing up for meals, talking with staff and spending more time in his wheelchair. He smiled more and asked for updates on his progress.

“One day, we didn’t put a dressing on his left heel, and he asked why,” said Ostler. “I said, because it’s healed. He couldn’t believe it.”

A second chance

Today, Clifton says he is focused on what matters most to him. He’s preparing to move to a local community nursing facility, one where his spouse recently received care. The nursing home is working on a room for them to share.

“I’m very excited about seeing her,” Clifton said. “We met in college on a blind date and have been together ever since.”

He’s grateful for the care he received and happy he gets to go back to the woman he’s loved for 73 years.