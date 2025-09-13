Veteran Directed Care keeps Veteran at home and comfortable

When Ron and Joanne Gasper decided to put down roots, they purchased a charming ranch house on a quiet cul-de-sac in Papillion, Nebraska. The Gasper’s raised four children and spent 43 years together in that home until Joanne passed away in 2022. Now, Gasper’s family and a VA program are helping him live out the rest of his life in his house full of precious memories.

Help at home

When Gasper began needing more help at home, his daughter Sue Sevener didn’t hesitate. She left her job, moved in, and devoted herself full-time to his care. But over time, the demands of caregiving grew—both emotionally and financially.

A social worker from VA introduced them to Veteran Directed Care, a program that would allow Sevener to continue caring for her father at home with support, structure and compensation.

“It gave us stability,” Sevener said. “And being home has made him stronger.”

A life of service

Gasper served in the Coast Guard, first as an engineer on the USCGS Citrus and then for two years as a lighthouse keeper at the Rock of Ages lighthouse in Lake Superior. After active duty, Gasper served 32 years in the active reserve and another four years on standby until his retirement.

Now 90-years old and facing Parkinson’s disease and other health challenges, Gasper wants to stay at home, surrounded by family.

“If I had gone into a nursing home, I don’t think I’d still be here,” he said. “Being home is everything.”

Veteran Directed Care

Veteran Directed Care (VDC) is a VA program designed for Veterans who need a high level of care but who want to remain in their homes. It provides a monthly budget and lets Veterans hire their own caregivers—often a spouse, adult child or close friend.

Unlike other VA caregiver programs, VDC does not require a service-connected disability rating and focuses instead on care needs. Veterans work with trained counselors to develop a care plan and manage their services. This program is a unique partnership between VA and Aging Disability Network Agencies.

“It’s about giving Veterans choice,” said Kristin Cannon, VDC coordinator. “Who they want caring for them. How they want to live.”

The quiet rhythms of home life

Through VDC, Gasper and Sevener were able to make their home safer and more comfortable. They installed grab bars and bought a high-quality reclining chair. Gasper’s room has a hospital bed and an extra bed for Sevener to stay close by when he is ill. She is paid as a full-time caregiver, which allows her to stay home without sacrificing financial stability.

Their days are quiet but meaningful: Earl Grey tea every morning, trying out new recipes, creating art, and movie nights with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. And Gasper’s dog Zeke is always there to keep him company.

It’s not always easy

Sevener admits that caregiving is hard. There are days when Gasper has health setbacks, or they get under each other’s skin.

“He’s a tough boss. He ‘fires’ me all the time,” Sevener said as they laughed together. “But then he always says you’re rehired.”

Sevener’s daughter Amanda, who lives next door with her family, is also a part-time paid caregiver for Gasper through VDC. This allows Sevener to have support and get some respite.

Sevener knows the importance of what they’re doing together.

“He has purpose. He’s in his home. And I get to be here with him,” she shared.

Honoring Veterans’ wishes

If a Veteran needs nursing home-level care but wants to stay at home, VDC may be the right fit. Veterans interested in Veteran Directed Care should speak with their VA care team. They can help determine eligibility and provide a referral to the best program for the Veteran.

“It’s been incredible to watch what this program makes possible,” Cannon said. “Families caring for each other, safely, with dignity. It’s about honoring the Veteran’s wishes.”

For Sevener and Gasper, that referral changed everything.

“It gave us time,” Sevener added. “Time together, time in his home, and time with the people who love him. This is where he belongs.”