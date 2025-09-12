A quick, secure message helped a Veteran get home safely

While visiting family in South Carolina, Marine Veteran Bobby Holt found himself in a tough spot. His eyeglasses broke and he was the only one able to drive his brother back to New England. Without his glasses, the trip wouldn’t just be difficult—it would be dangerous.

“I didn’t have my prescription with me,” Holt thought to himself. “What do I do?”

As both a Veteran and an accounting technician at VA Boston Healthcare System, he knew the answer. Using the VA: Health and Benefits app, he sent a secure message to the optometry team in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Holt was surprised by the response: “It took like no time.”

Just 34 minutes later, health technician Heather Morell responded with a digital copy of his prescription.

“I had to download it, email it to the store, and they made the glasses right there,” Holt recalled.

That simple, fast reply made all the difference. Holt picked up his new glasses and was able to drive himself and his brother home.

Helping Veterans anytime, anywhere

Morell has worked for VA for about a year, and she knew how meaningful her work could be.

“I have a lot of family that were in the military, and I wanted to bring my knowledge to VA and give each Veteran the highest quality care that I know of,” she said.

Morell and the Worcester team answer messages like Holt’s every day, from general questions to travel help to unexpected needs like this one. Virtual tools like secure messaging make it easy to help Veterans quickly, no matter where they are.

“All day long, we’re getting secure messages sent in for all different things,” she said. “When I see them, I address them.”

Virtual care in action

VA’s virtual care tools—like the VA: Health and Benefits app and My HealtheVet—help make it possible for VA to provide effective, reliable care focused on each Veteran’s needs.

“You never know when something unexpected will come up,” Holt shared, grateful for the timely help he received and for the people responsible. “This really turned around in a matter of a couple of hours.”

Learn more about how to manage your health and benefits online. To learn more about the VA: Health and Benefits app, visit the VA app page.