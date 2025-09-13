What’s your ‘why’ for stopping tobacco use?

Every Veteran who wants to stop using tobacco finds their own motivation for quitting. For Dustin Johnson, a Navy Veteran who was smoking a half pack to a full pack of cigarettes each day, the biggest motivator was cash.

Johnson estimates he was spending $60 to $70 each week on cigarettes. That adds up to about $3,640 a year—money he could spend elsewhere in more productive ways.

“It’s not a cheap habit,” he said. In early 2024, his father’s death and health expenses impacted Johnson both emotionally and financially. When a VA doctor encouraged him to sign up for tobacco cessation treatment and support, he was ready.

“It was time for a change,” he admitted.

Finding your motivation

Many motivators have inspired Veterans to stop smoking or use of other forms of tobacco. Veterans commonly report that one or more of these reasons motivated them to stop, too:

Personal health. Physical and mental health benefits of stopping tobacco use include a reduction in cancer risk, lower blood pressure, improved lung health, enhanced sleep, reduced stress and improved mood.

Family. Stopping tobacco use sets a good example for your kids, and it helps extend your life so you can be there for your children and grandchildren. It also protects your loved ones’ health: Second-hand smoke is responsible for more than 40,000 deaths a year, raises the risk of cancer and heart disease in nonsmoking adults, and can worsen children’s asthma.

Starting a family. Smoking contributes to problems getting pregnant and increases the risk of miscarriage, stillbirth and premature delivery. Men who smoke increase their risk of infertility. And second-hand smoke affects babies before and after they’re born.

Personal appearance. Smoking, or the use of smokeless tobacco, can lead to stained teeth, gum disease, mouth sores, tooth decay and tooth loss. Toxins in tobacco can contribute to premature wrinkles.

Financial. How much money could you save? Use this online calculator to estimate how much cigarettes are costing you each week, month and year.

For Veterans trying to stop their tobacco use, reminding themselves of their reasons for stopping can be powerful. SmokefreeVET, a free motivational text messaging program, advises Veterans to make a list of all the reasons they want to become tobacco-free and to keep it in a place where they’ll see it often.

Learning how to stop: One Veteran’s journey

Johnson’s journey to becoming tobacco-free began during a physical with VA providers in November 2024, when his doctor encouraged him to sign up for VA’s tobacco treatment program. Until then, he hadn’t been aware of the extent of VA’s program and how much he could do for free or at low cost.

Johnson took his first steps toward tobacco-free living in January 2025. Doing so was on his list of New Year’s resolutions, and he followed up by contacting VA to get started. The treatment program helped him choose a course of action.

VA treatment options include counseling, prescription medications and nicotine replacement therapy. For Johnson, nicotine patches helped kill his early morning cravings and nicotine gum helped quell urges later in the day. He also joined a smoking cessation group of about eight Veterans at his local VA facility.

“Listening to other people’s stories and seeing them go through their own trials and experiences is always a helpful tool,” he shared. “It helps put more context on it and helps me think about more than just myself.”

It also helped Johnson hold himself accountable. “I find it harder to go back on what I say if I say it to someone other than just myself,” he explained.

Cashing in for his future

No longer spending money on cigarettes, Johnson repurposed his spending to help further his education: “I’m using it to prepare myself for what possibly could come, so I’m learning more technical skills and certifications in the AI industry.”

While it was the financial motivator that proved strong for Johnson, he recognizes that every Veteran needs to find their own reasons, on their own timetable. “That motivation is going to have to come from within,” he added.

Finding ways to get started

Are you motivated to stop using tobacco? Here are three easy ways to get started today: