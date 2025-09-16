Enji Launches Free Social Media Scheduler to Help Small Businesses Grow Online

Enji's Free Social Media Planner and Scheduler

Enji launches free and paid social media scheduler plans to help small businesses plan, post, and grow their online presence with ease.

By offering both a free and affordable paid plan, we’re making social media scheduling accessible again.” — Tayler Cusick Hollman

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enji, the small business marketing software company behind a popular all-in-one marketing suite, today announced the launch of its new Social Media Only plan: a simple, affordable social media planner and scheduler designed to help small businesses stay visible online without the overwhelm or high cost of traditional tools.

Enji’s social media scheduler plan is available in two versions so small businesses can get what they need. The free plan is perfect for those who are just starting their businesses or who only post occasionally but still want to stay consistent. For those small business owners who are focused on more frequent social media marketing, the paid plan offers unlimited scheduling capacity and additional features like metric tracking, giving them the flexibility to scale their marketing efforts as they grow. The paid plan is available for just $19 a month.

While many social media software companies have eliminated their free tiers, Enji is bringing them back because small business owners deserve a no-risk way to get started. By offering a free plan, Enji eliminates the barrier to entry and makes growing on social media possible for every business, no matter their stage or budget.

Enji’s free Social Media Only plan allows users to:

- Get personalized post ideas from Enji’s Idea Generator, which tailors suggestions by learning from a business’s website.

- Draft captions in seconds with an AI copywriter that adapts to each brand’s unique voice.

- Preschedule up to 8 posts per month, including Reels, TikToks, and more, with features like tagging locations, collaborators, and other accounts.

After the success of adding a social media scheduler to Enji’s full marketing suite, the Founders realized many small business owners just needed that one marketing tool. And since social media is often the first (and sometimes only) channel small business owners focus on, the Social Media Only plan was designed to make showing up online easier, more consistent, and more affordable.

“Small business owners told us they don’t always need a whole toolbox of marketing tools—sometimes, they just need a simple way to show up consistently on social media and grow,” said Tayler Cusick Hollman, Founder of Enji. “We listened. By offering both a free and affordable paid plan, we’re making social media scheduling accessible again. Our goal is always to give small businesses the confidence and consistency they need to grow—without the stress, the overwhelm, or the steep price tag that usually comes with marketing software.”

Small business owners can create a free social media scheduler account today and start scheduling their first posts in minutes.

About Enji

Enji is an all-in-one marketing platform designed for small businesses who want to do their own marketing with less effort and more confidence. From personalized marketing plans to powerful scheduling and AI-powered tools, Enji helps small business owners stay consistent, visible, and in control of their marketing.

