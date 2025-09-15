Luminar Media Group – Fortun Names Turner Stone as Independent PCAOB Auditor

Fortun Official Logo

Appointment fortifies audit rigor as Fortun accelerates revenue-based financing and takes deliberate steps toward an exchange uplist.

Luminar Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRGR)

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luminar Media Group, Inc. (OTCID: LRGR) (“Luminar” or the “Company”), through its Fortun family of subsidiaries (collectively, “Fortun”), today announced that it has retained Turner, Stone & Company, LLP (“Turner Stone”) as its independent auditing firm. Turner Stone is widely recognized for its expertise in providing comprehensive audit, tax, and advisory services to public companies.The engagement of Turner Stone reflects Luminar’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of financial integrity, transparency, and compliance as the Company continues to execute on its growth strategy.“We are pleased to welcome Turner, Stone & Company as our independent auditor,” said Yoel Damas, Chairman of the Board of Luminar Media Group. “As we prepare for the next phase of our growth—including uplisting initiatives—our choice of auditor underscores our dedication to best practices, accurate reporting, and building long-term shareholder trust.”Turner Stone brings decades of experience as a PCAOB-registered firm with a strong track record serving growth-oriented companies. Their client-focused approach, combined with deep technical expertise, will provide Luminar with robust support as the Company advances its operational and capital markets objectives.Luminar remains focused on scaling its Fortun subsidiaries which provide revenue-based financing solutions to small and medium-sized businesses across the United States and Puerto Rico. The appointment of Turner Stone as auditors is a strategic milestone in Luminar’s long-term vision of becoming a leading force in alternative finance and fintech innovation.About Luminar Media Group, Inc.Luminar Media Group, Inc. (OTCID: LRGR) is a diversified holding company. Through its Fortun subsidiaries, Luminar delivers revenue-based financing, business growth capital, and financial technology solutions designed to support entrepreneurs and small businesses nationwide.About Turner, Stone & Company, LLPFounded in 1984, Turner, Stone & Company, LLP is registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and its Audit Quality Centers, the Texas Society of CPAs, and INAA, an international association of independent accounting firms.Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” or similar expressions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, among others, the Company’s ability to execute its business strategy, market conditions, competition, and other risks described in the Company’s filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

