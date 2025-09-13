Sunday, September 14, 2025

CANADA, September 13 - Note: All times local 2:05 p.m. The Prime Minister will tour a modular housing site. Note for media: 2:20 p.m. The Prime Minister will announce a new initiative to scale up housing construction in Canada. He will be joined by the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, Gregor Robertson. Notes for media:

