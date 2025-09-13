Submit Release
News Search

There were 98 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,119 in the last 365 days.

Sunday, September 14, 2025

CANADA, September 13 - Note: All times local

2:05 p.m. The Prime Minister will tour a modular housing site.

Note for media:

2:20 p.m. The Prime Minister will announce a new initiative to scale up housing construction in Canada. He will be joined by the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, Gregor Robertson.

Notes for media:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Sunday, September 14, 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more