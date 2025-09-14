Palmara LLC Expands to Redefine Caribbean and U.S. Hospitality

Flagship Resort in Negril Underway, With Montego Bay, Kingston, and Atlanta in Development

Palmara is more than a hospitality brand — it’s a lifestyle platform designed to showcase world-class Caribbean culture, luxury, and entertainment” — Orlando Patrick

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palmara LLC , a hospitality and lifestyle platform created by entrepreneur and private equity executive Orlando Patrick, is building on a legacy of real estate development and hotel ownership to deliver its flagship luxury resort in Negril, Jamaica. Branded as Palmara Negril , the resort is currently underway and will set the tone for the company’s ambitious expansion into Montego Bay, Kingston, and Atlanta, USA.The development of Palmara Negril comes at a pivotal time for the region, with the Negril International Airport currently in progress — set to open the door for increased tourism and global connectivity. Leveraging this momentum, Palmara aims to position Negril as a world-class hospitality destination. The Patrick family has a long history of both business and personal ties to Jamaica, making this project both a professional and deeply personalmilestone.“Palmara is more than a hospitality brand — it’s a lifestyle platform designed to showcase world-class Caribbean culture, luxury, and entertainment,” said Orlando Patrick, Founder & Managing Partner of Palmara LLC. “We are creating a family of ventures that includes resorts, cigar lounges, and restaurants, all built with elegance, authenticity, and legacy in mind.”Among its signature amenities will be the Palmara Reserve Cigar Lounge — a first-of-its-kind venue in Jamaica that caters to world travelers, business executives, and local patrons alike. The lounge will set a new standard for luxury leisure on the island. Additional Palmara Reserve Cigar Lounges are planned for future locations, including Montego Bay, Kingston, and Atlanta, USA.Patrick, who has developed over 2,000 residential and commercial units and previously owned hotel assets in both Jamaica and Chicago, established Palmara as a platform brand under his private equity firm, Patrick Capital LLC. Palmara is designed to be the public face of his hospitality ventures, blending modern luxury with authentic Caribbean experiences.Palmara Negril, the company’s first flagship project, is already underway. Additional developments are planned, including Palmara Reserve Cigar Lounge in Jamaica (with a potential expansion into Atlanta), and future resort projects in Montego Bay and Kingston.About Palmara LLC — Palmara LLC is a hospitality platform company focused on developing, acquiring, and operating luxury resorts, lifestyle venues, and entertainment concepts across Jamaica and the United States. Founded by Orlando Patrick, Palmara is driven by a vision to redefine Caribbean hospitality for a global audience.

