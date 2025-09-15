Rangers Security Group Launches 30-Day Free Live Video Monitoring Across Canada

Rangers Security Group offers a 30-day free trial of live video monitoring, giving Canadian businesses proactive protection with real-time response.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rangers Security Group , one of Canada’s fastest-growing security service providers, is proud to announce the launch of a 30-day complimentary live video monitoring trial, available to businesses and property owners nationwide. This initiative allows organizations to experience the benefits of real-time surveillance and proactive security without any upfront investment.“With the rising demand for proactive security solutions, we want Canadians to see firsthand how live video monitoring can prevent incidents before they occur,” said Jamal Zulfiqar, CEO and President of Rangers Security Group. “Our mission is to provide peace of mind by combining advanced technology with expert response, ensuring our clients’ assets and communities remain protected.”The 30-day free trial features:24/7 live video monitoring by trained professionalsRapid incident response to deter threats in real timeAdvanced surveillance technology designed for high-risk environmentsRangers Security Group delivers customized solutions across key sectors, including construction site security, corporate offices, Rental Property Security, Residential, Apartment, and Condo Security, educational institutions, government facilities, industrial operations, mining, infrastructure projects, business complexes, and community associations.With 7 years of proven experience, the company has led the way in blending highly trained on-site security guards with cutting-edge remote monitoring systems. This dual approach has helped clients significantly reduce theft, vandalism, and liability risks while improving overall site safety.Businesses interested in enhancing their security posture are encouraged to register today to take advantage of this limited-time nationwide trial.About Rangers Security GroupRangers Security Group is a trusted Canadian security company delivering comprehensive protection through onsite security guards, mobile patrol security, and advanced live video monitoring solutions . With a strong commitment to innovation, professionalism, and client satisfaction, Rangers Security Group safeguards businesses and communities across Canada.Media Contact:Rangers Security Groupinfo@rangerssecuritygroup.com+1 587-352-1911

Rangers Security Group's Live Video Monitoring Solution

