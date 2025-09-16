Harlem’s Black Girl Magic Day Expands Into Year-Round Movement Empowering Girls Nationwide

Two young sisters smile for the camera in front of the Black Girl Magic Day backdrop during the annual Harlem Pink Carpet event. Official 2026 Black Girl Magic Day flyer announcing the Pink Carpet Signature Event, daily after-school programs, and new mental health class enrollment.

Black Girl Magic Day launches year-round mentorship, education, and empowerment programs for girls, powered by fiscal sponsorship from Team Unity Inc.

These programs are more than events — they’re lifelines. When girls see themselves celebrated, supported, and empowered, it changes the trajectory of their future.” — Tanika Salmon, Founder of Black Girl Magic Day

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What started as a one-day celebration in Harlem has grown into a national movement. Black Girl Magic Day , founded by Tanika Salmon, is expanding into a year-round initiative designed to uplift, educate, and inspire girls across the country.With fiscal sponsorship from Team Unity Inc., Black Girl Magic Day is raising funds to power a full slate of free programs, including:• Annual Pink Carpet Signature Event – Returning May 23, 2026, this Harlem showcase honors the brilliance of young Black girls with performances, affirmations, and community leaders.• Black Girl Magic Day Club – Daily after-school programming with mentorship, cultural lessons, and Educational Activity Kits.• Optional Mental Health Class – Parents can enroll children in one additional weekly session focused on mental health, emotional intelligence, and well-being, taught by licensed professionals.• Mentorship & Big Sister Circles – Pairing girls with role models for guidance, support, and empowerment.• National Petition for Black Girl Magic Day – A campaign to recognize the celebration as an official U.S. holiday.“These programs are more than events—they’re lifelines,” said Tanika Salmon, founder of Black Girl Magic Day. “When girls see themselves celebrated, supported, and empowered, it changes the trajectory of their future.”Sign the national petition: https://c.org/jfCX8KRKwK Donate to support free programs: https://teamunityinc.org/donate-to-black-girl-magic-day/ For more information, updates, and media resources, visit https://blackgirlmagicday.com or email press@blackgirlmagicday.com.

