Traffic alter - Middlebrook Rd in Ferrisburgh

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

New Haven Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Both lanes of Middlebrook Rd in Ferrisburgh are closed in the area of Satterly Rd due to a crash with wires down in the roadway.

This incident is expected to last for 1-2 hours. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.



