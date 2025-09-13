RELEASE: DCCA DISCIPLINARY ACTIONS (THROUGH AUGUST 2025)

OAH Posted on Sep 12, 2025 in News Releases

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 12, 2025

HONOLULU – The state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) and its respective state Boards and Commissions released a summary of disciplinary actions through the month of August 2025, taken on individuals and entities with professional and vocational licenses in Hawai‘i. These disciplinary actions include dispositions based upon either the results of contested case hearings or settlement agreements submitted by the parties. Respondents enter into settlement agreements as a compromise to claims and to conserve on the expenses of proceeding with an administrative hearing.

The DCCA and the Boards and Commissions are responsible for ensuring those with professional and vocational licenses are performing up to the standards prescribed by state law.

BOARD OF NURSING

Respondent: Jennifer Lee Tully

Case Number: RNS 2024-42-L

Sanction: $500 fine

Effective Date: 7-3-25

RICO alleges that Respondent was disciplined by the state of California, in potential violation of HRS § 457-12(a)(8). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

BOARD OF BARBERING AND COSMETOLOGY

Respondent: Simple Nails LLC

Case Number: BAR 2025-70-L

Sanction: $1,000 fine

Effective Date: 8-12-25

RICO alleges that Respondent permitted Tien Thi Cam Nguyen to practice manicure for compensation without a beauty operator license, in potential violation of HRS §§ 439A-16(a)(3), 439A-16(a)(4), and 436B-19(6), and HAR § 16-78-6. (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

REAL ESTATE COMMISSION

Respondent: JENNIFER MARIE MILLER

Case Number: REC 2025-116-L

Sanction: $900 fine, compliance with Arizona Consent Order

Effective Date: 8-29-25

RICO alleges that Respondent was disciplined by the state of Arizona, in potential violation of HRS § 436B-19(13). (Commission approved Settlement Agreement.)

Copies of the decisions are available online at: http://cca.hawaii.gov/oah/oah_decisions/

BusinessCheck is an online platform designed to serve as a comprehensive resource for researching licensed professionals. This tool empowers users to verify licenses, review complaint histories and discover when a business was established, all in one place. Please visit businesscheck.hawaii.gov to verify a professional’s license status, confirming their qualifications, compliance with regulations and accountability to a governing body.

