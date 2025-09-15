Casa Malka Launches Queen’s Brew “Teqspresso Martini” RTD in Partnership with Wandering Bear

Queens Brew

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Casa Malka Tequila has announced the launch of Queen’s Brew, a premium ready-to-drink (RTD) espresso martini crafted with 100% agave reposado tequila and Wandering Bear Cold Brew. The new product introduces a tequila-based twist to one of America’s fastest-growing cocktails, aligning with both the tequila and espresso martini trends driving growth across the U.S. market.Product Details & DifferentiationQueen’s Brew delivers a reposado tequila base—aged in oak barrels for depth—paired with Wandering Bear’s nationally recognized cold brew coffee. At 4.5% ABV and 80 calories per can, it is nitro-infused with oat milk for a creamy, café-style finish while remaining dairy-free.Key Differentiators:Reposado Tequila Base – Vanilla, oak, and toffee notes versus vodka or malt alternatives.Wellness Balance – Low-ABV, low-calorie positioning.Authentic Collaboration – Co-branded with Wandering Bear for coffee credibility.Premium RTD Crafting – Nitro dosing for texture and presentation.Market RolloutThe product debuts with Total Wine & More in 11 markets: New Jersey, Tennessee, Texas, Colorado, California, New York, Florida, Illinois, Nevada, Arizona, and Washington. Queen’s Brew is positioned at $21.99 SRP per 4-pack, competing in the premium tier of the RTD category.Category ContextEspresso martinis remain the No. 3 most-ordered cocktail in the U.S., with on-premise growth exceeding +50% year-over-year (Ground Signal, 2024). In retail, RTD espresso martinis have seen triple-digit growth since 2022, while tequila continues to be the fastest-growing spirit segment. Reposado expressions, in particular, have gained traction with consumers seeking smooth, oak-aged complexity.“With Queen’s Brew, we wanted to elevate the RTD espresso martini beyond trend,” said Casa Malka founder Malki. “By pairing our reposado tequila with Wandering Bear’s cold brew, we’ve created a product that merges authenticity, wellness, and indulgence in a format built for today’s consumer.”About Casa MalkaFounded in 2024, Casa Malka Tequila produces 100% agave, kosher-certified tequilas recognized for combining traditional craftsmanship with modern sophistication. The portfolio includes Blanco, Reposado, and specialty expressions, with Queen’s Brew representing its first RTD innovation.For trade inquiries and distribution opportunities, visit www.casamalka.com

