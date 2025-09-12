Mom Pens Powerful Love Letter Book to Son on His 16th Birthday After Three Years Apart in Recovery

"Sixteen: A Mother's Love Letter From Recovery" by Cassie Uptmore - A deeply moving memoir written as sixteen life lessons from a mother in recovery to her teenage son on his 16th birthday.

What I couldn't give you then, I give you now: the truth, the love, the whole story.” — Cassie Uptmore

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What do you say to your child when you've only been allowed eight hours a month for three years? When they turn sixteen---and you're not there to light the candles or see them smile?

You write.

That's exactly what Cassie Uptmore did in her newly released book, Sixteen: A Mother's Love Letter From Recovery, a deeply moving tribute written for her teenage son from the heart of long-term recovery and family estrangement.

After years of struggling with alcoholism and losing custody of her children, Uptmore rebuilt her life one day at a time---through treatment, sober living, and 16 months of continuous sobriety. Now, in the face of limited visitation and heartbreaking separation, she has turned to the one tool that helped her survive it all: her voice.

"This book is my birthday gift, my apology, my prayer, and my proof," says Uptmore. "It's the seat I still save for my son every year. It's the truth I couldn't say out loud, now written down so he'll never have to wonder if I loved him through it all."

Told through sixteen raw and reflective life lessons, Sixteen speaks not only to her son, but to anyone navigating the complexities of recovery, motherhood, loss, and redemption. It's a powerful testimony for other mothers in recovery, estranged families, and readers seeking healing from their own painful pasts.

Highlights:

16 honest letters sharing hard-won truths about love, grief, accountability, and recovery

A unique narrative blending personal memoir with universal lessons

A book for mothers, teens, families affected by addiction, and recovery communities

Perfect for birthdays, reunification journeys, or self-reflection during healing

Uptmore, author of The Sober Mom Journal: Affirmations and Journal Prompts for Mothers Healing from Addiction, Sober Moms in AA: Memoirs of Mothers Who Found Sobriety in Alcoholics Anonymous, and Still In It: Daily Reflections for Women in Recovery: 365 Days of Healing and Hope and current Director of Marketing for Sober.Buzz, hopes this book reminds others that while recovery doesn't always restore what was lost, it can create something just as sacred---presence, honesty, and unconditional love.

Sixteen: A Mother's Love Letter From Recovery is now available in paperback and Kindle on Amazon.

