Reminder: Deadline to enter N.C. State Fair competitions is Sept. 15

RALEIGH – If you have ever dreamed of winning a ribbon at the N.C. State Fair, now is the time to enter before registration closes on Monday, Sept. 15.

“Our competitions highlight the talents of the people of North Carolina, “said Kent Yelverton, director, N.C. State Fair. “For most of the competitions, entry drop off is the weekend before the Fair starts on Oct. 16. If you are planning to enter something into one of the hundreds of categories of competitions we have at the Fair, this is the last weekend to do it before entries close at midnight on Monday, Sept. 15.”

The State Fair offers many competition categories such as arts and photography, culinary, livestock, decorating, fruit and vegetable production, hobbies and handicrafts, flowers, LEGOS and more.

Sept. 15 is also the deadline to register to enter one of the 11 cooking challenges held during the fair. These special cooking challenges are open only to home chefs who are residents of North Carolina, not professional chefs. The competitions will be held in the Dorton Arena North Side Lobby each day of the fair and winners will walk away with prize money — $500 for first place, $300 for second place and $200 for third place. This year’s Home Chef Challenge schedule is as follows:



“Keep Your Eye on the PIEze” – No Bake Pie Challenge — presented by N.C. State Athletics

Thursday, Oct. 16, at 4 p.m. Sheetz Street Taco Challenge — presented by SHEETZ

Friday, Oct. 17, at 11 a.m. Savory with Some Spirit Challenge — presented by the Distillers Association of North Carolina

Saturday, Oct. 18, at 11 a.m. “Smoke Em Up” Smoked Turkey Breast Challenge — presented by Kindled Provisions

Sunday, Oct. 19, at 11 a.m. “Sugar Showdown” Candy Challenge — presented by the N.C. State Fair

Monday, Oct. 20, at 11 a.m. “ EGG-stravagant Quiche” Challenge — presented by Wegmans

Tuesday, Oct. 21, at 11 a.m. “America 250th – Celebrating the Great American State Fair” State Fair Food Challenge — presented by Mike and Amanda, Your Q Morning Crew, 94.7 QDR

Wednesday, Oct. 22, at 11 a.m. Pig On A Stick Challenge — presented by Smithfield Foods

Thursday, Oct. 23, at 11 a.m. “Soups On” Chicken Soup Challenge — presented by the N.C. State Fair

Friday, Oct. 24, at 11 a.m. “Salsa Showdown” Salsa Challenge — presented by the North Carolina PTA

Saturday, Oct. 25, at 11 a.m. “Not Your Classic BLT Sandwich” BLT Challenge — presented by the N.C. State Fair

Information on how to enter a competition can be found on the State Fair’s website, ncstatefair.org. Under the “Competitions” tab, you will find everything there is to know about categories, rules and deadlines. Read the General Entries Premium Book and Livestock Entries Premium Book for detailed descriptions of competitions, regulations and item drop off dates. Online registration and paper entry forms are found under the “Forms and General Rules” tab in each department.



