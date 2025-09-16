Dr. Edmond Ahdoot

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For many people throughout the San Fernando Valley, dental implants and crowns represent a long-term solution to complex dental problems. However, when these expensive restorations fail, it's often a source of frustration and discomfort. Dr. Edmond Ahdoot, a leading implant dentist based in Woodland Hills , believes he's cracked the code on why crown and implant failures occur and has developed a groundbreaking methodology to prevent them. His practice, Smiles by Eddie, has achieved an unprecedented 98% success rate for dental implants and dental crowns over the last five years, far exceeding the Los Angeles area industry average. Dr. Ahdoot 's clinical research reveals that over 60% of new patients from Calabasas, Tarzana, and surrounding West Valley communities with failing dental implants or dental crowns had a pre-existing, undiagnosed issue with advanced gum disease or poor oral hygiene. This statistic highlights a fundamental flaw in the traditional approach to crown and implant dentistry. "We've seen too many cases where a new dental implant is placed in an unhealthy mouth, essentially setting the crown or implant up for failure from day one," explains Dr. Ahdoot, who serves patients throughout the West San Fernando Valley. A study published in the Journal of Dental Research supports this finding, stating that patients with a history of periodontitis have a 4.5 times higher risk of dental implant failure compared to those with healthy gums.What sets this Woodland Hills implant specialist apart is his integration of cutting-edge diagnostic technology with traditional preventive care for crown and implant procedures. His practice utilizes AI-powered software that can detect subtle issues in dental X-rays that might compromise future crown or implant success. Combined with specialized microscopes for precision implant work and the Nomad system for ultra-accurate dental implant placement, Dr. Ahdoot has created a comprehensive approach to crown and implant success for Topanga, Calabasas, and West Valley patients. The Woodland Hills dental practice also incorporates innovative treatments including Ozone therapy for enhanced implant healing and Biolase laser technology for gum and dental implant treatment.Rather than treating a failing dental implant or crown as an isolated problem, Dr. Ahdoot's Los Angeles area protocol focuses on a holistic, patient-centric approach. His Woodland Hills team begins with a meticulous diagnostic phase that includes a full evaluation of the patient's dental hygiene habits and a customized hygiene plan designed to optimize the mouth for successful crown and implant outcomes. "Great oral health is about more than just beautiful teeth—it starts with healthy gums and expert care," emphasizes Dr. Ahdoot. "We believe in educating our patients and creating personalized treatment plans that address the root causes of potential failure."Dr. Ahdoot's commitment to crown and implant success extends beyond the technical aspects of dentistry. His West Valley practice offers multiple sedation options including nitrous oxide, oral sedation, and IV sedation with certified anesthesiologists, ensuring patient comfort throughout the implant and crown process. This attention to patient experience has proven crucial in achieving successful crown and implant outcomes, as relaxed patients tend to heal better and follow post-treatment care instructions more effectively.This preventative strategy, combined with advanced technology and comprehensive sedation options, has led to remarkable crown and implant results throughout the San Fernando Valley. The methodology addresses what Dr. Ahdoot identifies as the primary cause of restoration failures: undiagnosed gum disease and poor oral health foundations before any major crown or implant work begins in his Woodland Hills practice. By prioritizing foundational oral health, patients receive minimally invasive options that promote faster recovery and better long-term crown and implant outcomes.Dr. Edmond "Eddie" Ahdoot, DMD, graduated from Howard University in 2010 and has been practicing crown and implant dentistry for over 13 years in the Woodland Hills area. His practice, Smiles by Eddie, is committed to providing premium dental care that combines state-of-the-art technology with personalized attention. Dr. Ahdoot specializes in family, cosmetic, crown, and implant dentistry, serving patients throughout Woodland Hills, Calabasas, Topanga, Tarzana, and the greater San Fernando Valley. "At Smiles by Eddie, you're not merely receiving treatment; you're indulging in an exceptional dental experience designed exclusively for those who expect excellence," says Dr. Ahdoot.

