March against fascism

On 13 September, trade union members will be among those attending a counter-mobilisation to a protest organised by Tommy Robinson, former leader of the English Defence League.

At TUC Congress this week, delegates passed a motion urging members to support the counter-mobilisation. NUJ members can assemble alongside others in the trade union bloc at 12pm in Russell Square, London.

For members covering the protests, please access the NUJ's advice page with guidance: Advice on covering protests

