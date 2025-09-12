March against fascism
NUJ members can assemble on 13 September in solidarity alongside others in the trade union bloc at 12pm in Russell Square, London.
On 13 September, trade union members will be among those attending a counter-mobilisation to a protest organised by Tommy Robinson, former leader of the English Defence League.
At TUC Congress this week, delegates passed a motion urging members to support the counter-mobilisation. NUJ members can assemble alongside others in the trade union bloc at 12pm in Russell Square, London.
For members covering the protests, please access the NUJ's advice page with guidance: Advice on covering protests
