Zentral Launches First-of-Its-Kind Mindfulness-Driven Productivity App for Chrome Users

Zentral’s focus features include affirmations, website blocker, ambient music, screen tint, and break timers to help you stay productive. Set project-specific goals in Zentral to plan your tasks and structure your day around what matters most. Zentral’s peaceful break mode helps you recharge with calming visuals and a built-in break timer.

Zentral blends focus timers, distraction blocking, breathwork, affirmations, and journaling — the first productivity tool built for focus and wellbeing.

Zentral was built to help people be the best version of themselves. Calmer and more focused. Unlike most productivity tools, it brings together mindfulness and action, so progress feels sustainable.” — Josh Gallup - Founder & CEO of Zentral

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zentral, the first mindfulness-driven productivity app of its kind, today announced its official launch. Designed for freelancers, entrepreneurs, students, and professionals balancing multiple projects, Zentral integrates science-backed focus tools with mindfulness practices to create a calmer, more productive workflow.

Unlike traditional productivity apps that emphasize only task lists or timers, Zentral takes a holistic approach. The platform empowers users to focus deeply, recover intentionally, and reflect meaningfully — building sustainable work habits without burnout.

“I built Zentral because I was juggling too much while working in corporate tech and building two companies on the side,” said Josh Gallup, founder of Zentral. “I realized that productivity isn’t just about getting more done — it’s about staying grounded, being intentional, and creating systems that actually stick.”

Key features of Zentral include:

- Breathwork Integration: Guided breathing exercises at the start of each session to ground focus and calm the nervous system.

- Journaling Tools: Capture reflections, track progress, and reinforce mindful habits with built-in session journaling.

- Affirmations: Train your mind with positive, intentional thoughts to start every focus block with clarity.

- Website Blocker: Eliminate distractions by blocking selected sites while you focus.

- Ambient Music & Screen Tint: Create a calming environment with soothing audio and reduced eye strain.

- Pomodoro-Style Timers: Customizable focus and break sessions to match your energy and project demands.

- Peaceful Breaks: Recharge with tranquil, guided break scenes that help you return stronger.

- Streak Counter: Build consistency and accountability through daily practice.

The app is built around the idea that small wins create ripples. Every completed session, mindful break, or journal entry reinforces the next, helping users create lasting momentum in their work and creative projects.

Availability & Special Offer

Zentral is available now as a Chrome extension and will expand to additional platforms in the near future. Users can get started for free, with premium features available through subscription. You can add it to your Chrome here - https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/zentral/ejkdlejoaeckhpecmkfmjifffnogplim

To celebrate the launch, Zentral will be offering a limited-time lifetime premium access plan for $299, available until December 31, 2025.

About Zentral

Zentral is a mindfulness-driven productivity app designed to help freelancers, remote workers, and entrepreneurs enter deep focus, reduce distractions, and sustain long-term progress. By blending proven productivity methods with intentional mindfulness practices, Zentral creates a digital haven for meaningful work without burnout.

