DESE Asks for Feedback to Refresh the Statewide Education Strategic Plan

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo — The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) and State Board of Education (Board) are seeking stakeholder feedback on a refresh of DESE’s Strategic Plan.

The Strategic Plan Survey gathers feedback from a variety of stakeholders — including families, community members, business leaders, and educators — on the areas of focus that should be prioritized in Missouri’s Pre-K-12 education strategic plan. The insights gathered from the survey will be used to guide the state’s education policies and initiatives during the next several years and participation will help ensure that the Board and DESE have a comprehensive understanding of the needs of students, families, and educators across the state. DESE is requesting stakeholders to complete the below survey. Your participation is vital as the state looks to gain insight into its education and strategic planning.

The Statewide Education Strategic Plan Survey

The survey is easy to complete and should take less than 10 minutes. Responses are completely anonymous, and all individual input will be kept confidential. The survey is available online, and the deadline for submission is 5:00 p.m. on Friday, September 26, 2025.

“This survey is an important part of our work to ensure we hear different perspectives and voices while considering revisions to our strategic plan,” said Commissioner of Education Dr. Karla Eslinger. “This is the first step in updating our priorities and a vital step in our efforts to support services to ensure quality education across the state for all of our students.”

The previous strategic plan is available for review and reference on the Strategic Planning webpage on the DESE website.