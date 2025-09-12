Travel Advisory: Daytime Detour Needed for Section of County Road in Barrington

As part of an ongoing resurfacing project in the East Bay area, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is scheduled to implement a detour for eastbound traffic on a section of County Road in Barrington starting Thursday, September 18. This detour will be in place weekdays, Monday-Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for approximately two weeks.

The detour will only affect County Road from the traffic circle at Willett Avenue and Washington Road to Middle Highway. RIDOT is constructing new drainage systems prior to resurfacing later this fall. County Road westbound will not be affected.

While in place, drivers can follow a signed detour using Washington Street and Lincoln Avenue to return to Middle Highway. RIDOT has coordinated with the Barrington town and school departments on the timing of this detour to minimize the impact to residents. Motorists should provide additional time for travel along the route.

In addition to resurfacing, RIDOT is installing new sidewalks on this part of County Road. The work is part of a larger, $20.3 million project to resurface roads in East Providence, Barrington and Warren, including Willett Avenue, Bullocks Point Avenue, Veterans Memorial Parkway and Market Street. The entire project is set to finish by the end of this year.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings and weather.

This resurfacing project is made possible by RhodeWorks. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.