Closures on Nāpilihau Street and Honoapi‘ilani Highway Saturday for traffic signal installation

KAHULUI, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) is notifying highway users that portions of Nāpilihau Street and Honoapi‘ilani Highway (Route 30) near Nāpili Plaza will be closed on Saturday, Sept. 13 as crews will be installing a new traffic signal at the intersection.

The 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. closure will involve using a crane to install the signal poles. Work may be completed sooner.

During the closure there will be no through traffic on Nāpilihau Street on the makai side of Honoapi‘ilani Highway. No right or left turns into or out of Nāpilihau Street at Honoapi‘ilani Highway will be permitted. Access will remain open to Nāpili Plaza along Nāpilihau Street.

Motorists on Nāpilihau Street on the mauka side of Honoapi‘ilani Highway will be limited to right turns in and onto Honoapi‘ilani Highway.

Please follow all traffic controls and drive carefully around the workers.

