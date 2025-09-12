POLL: Most American Voters Would Accept U.S.-Backed Israeli-Palestinian Peace

Over 9 in 10 US Voters Would Accept U.S.-Backed Israeli-Palestinian Peace Deal that combines Israeli-Arab normalization with recognizing Palestinian state

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ahead of expected moves at the UN this month around a two-state solution, a new national poll of likely American voters shows broad, bipartisan support for U.S. leadership in ending the Gaza war, advancing a regional peace deal with two states, and investing in peacebuilding. The survey also suggests significant political gains for President Trump if he delivers.The polling reveals that most Americans, including most Republican “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) supporters, oppose Israeli annexation of the West Bank, and want the US to work with Arab and European allies to end the war and secure peace, including a regional deal that secures Israel and establishes a viable Palestinian state.Key findings include:-MAGA and other voters want U.S. diplomatic engagement, with allies. 81% of likely voters (and 75% of MAGA), want the U.S. to help end the Gaza war and secure peace. 82% (and 81% of MAGA) want the US involved with an Arab world/EU peace process.-Strong support for a regional deal with a Palestinian state. A majority of American voters ‒ including about half of MAGA ‒ want a U.S.-backed regional normalization deal that includes a Palestinian state. In all, 91% would support or accept such an arrangement.-Strong bipartisan support for funding peacebuilding continues. 72% of likely voters (and 74% of MAGA) want the U.S. to continue funding Israeli-Palestinian peacebuilding initiatives. In fact, 93% of likely voters (and 87% of MAGA) suggest increased funding, saying peacebuilding should get as much or more funding as weapons.-President Trump’s role is seen as critical. Most voters (including 52% of independents and 78% of MAGA) believe President Trump’s leadership is critical to brokering peace.-Trump’s reward for two-state peace: Greater support from independents and Democrats. If Trump helps broker a long-term peace with a secure Israel and viable Palestinian state, he would get more support across the political spectrum, including from 53% of independent likely voters and even 1 in 3 Democrats.Broad opposition to West Bank annexation. 2/3 of likely voters and most MAGA voters say the U.S. should push back against Israel unilaterally annexing the West Bank.This presents an unusual opening for U.S. leadership ‒ particularly for President Trump ‒ to engage with allies on a two-state process, guide Israel toward regional peace rather than annexation, and build lasting foundations for peace through strategic investments in peacebuilding.The study was conducted by ALLMEP, using the Remesh platform for the polling and online dialogue. The participants came through Prolific, using sub-strata sampling calibrated to the latest U.S. census to get a census-matched representative sample. The full survey queried a representative sample of 900 Americans last month and had a margin of error 3.2%.The Alliance for Middle East Peace (ALLMEP) is a non-partisan umbrella organization that leads a growing network of over 180 Israeli and Palestinian civil society organizations in the region. Internationally, ALLMEP amplifies the voices of Israeli and Palestinian peacebuilders, increasing their profile and raising support for their work and our shared agenda among policymakers, ensuring their voices are incorporated and heard in any diplomatic process.

