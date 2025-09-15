Announcing the Launch of Riipen FuturePath: The next-generation talent solution businesses can’t ignore

Headshot of Riipen CEO, Dana Stephenson

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- – Canadian businesses are at a crossroads. As competition for skilled talent intensifies and global AI adoption accelerates, companies need a smarter, more sustainable way to access talent. Enter Riipen FuturePath —Canada’s bold new approach to early career hiring, designed to drive innovation, productivity, and economic resilience.Riipen FuturePath is a next-generation platform giving growth and scale-up businesses fast, flexible access to emerging talent, fueling innovation, AI adoption, productivity, job creation, and global competitiveness.Riipen’s FuturePath program is built with the needs of employers in mind, offering a fully subsidized way to increase capacity by engaging skilled post-secondary students on short-term HR projects. From recruitment and onboarding to DEI research and policy development, students help organizations move forward on important tasks that often get delayed due to limited time or resources.“At a time when businesses face unprecedented hiring challenges, Riipen FuturePath offers a Canadian-built solution that meets employers’ evolving needs,” says Dana Stephenson, Co-Founder and CEO of Riipen. “This program doesn’t just provide access to talent—it’s an investment in Canada’s workforce, economic resilience, and innovation leadership.”At the same time, FuturePath directly tackles underemployment by creating paid, real-world opportunities for students who often struggle to access meaningful work experience before graduation. Each student is matched with a project aligned to their field of study and career goals and receives $1,400 for their contributions.A made-in-Canada solution for today’s talent challenges.Built to keep talent pipelines and innovation at home, Riipen FuturePath provides fast, flexible access to emerging talent—giving businesses the same agility and competitive edge but with the added benefit of building long-term workforce capacity.A public-private investment in Canada’s future.Riipen FuturePath introduces Riipen’s employer co-investment model, where businesses invest alongside government funding to shape and develop high-potential talent. This approach doesn’t just create jobs, it aligns experiential learning with recruitment strategies, addresses the growing gap in entry-level job opportunities, and delivers high-performing, motivated talent to businesses when needed.“It’s a win-win: employers get the support they need, and students get the experience and income they deserve”, added Sarah Blackmore, VP of Operations.A remarkably successful program, Riipen has:• 20 + post- secondary institutions engaged• 280 000 + successful projects completed• 47 000 industry partners worldwide• 37 721 learners in 2024Riipen FuturePath Employer testimonials:“The student quickly understood the project and brought fresh ideas that helped move it forward after it had stalled. Their addition of animation and avatars will be a key revenue stream for us. They were so terrific we hired them!”— Nicole Piggott, President, Synclusiv Inc.“The student was fantastic to work with. They were collaborative, responsive, and independent. After our rebrand, they saved me at least 60 hours by rebuilding our short-form video database.”— Conor Phillips, CEO, RoamliiRiipen FuturePath Student testimonial:“I thoroughly enjoyed my time working under Sudi. She provided excellent guidance and structured the opportunity excellently. She slowly built up my skills in many areas of the workforce, thoroughly preparing me for any future opportunities to come. Working at Mrkt365 through the Riipen FuturePath program is a great opportunity for any intern looking to refine/learn new skills to crush any opportunity in the future. - Jordan Hurvitz / Queens University‍About RiipenOn a mission to eliminate underemployment, Riipen has built a robust marketplace of over 700 higher education and training providers in 9 countries and 44,000 employers, delivering over 280,000 project-based learning experiences to help learners enhance their skills, build their professional network, and accelerate their path to a meaningful career. Using technology and marketplace dynamics to break down traditional barriers to education access, Riipen seeks to bring the Future of Work to diverse learners of all backgrounds.To learn more, visit riipen.com. For Media Inquiries, contact:Joey Gill, Sr. Publicist, AMP It Up PR joey@ampituppr.com + 1 416 556 0675

