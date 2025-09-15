Unite Oregon Welcomes New Executive Director, Pam Phan

Pam Phan appointed Unite Oregon's Executive Director Unite Oregon Logo

Unite Oregon Ushers In A New Era with Pam Phan as Executive Director after a year of Thoughtful Steady Stewardship by Interim Executive Director Nuhamin Eiden.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With Interim Executive Director Nuhamin Eiden’s Thoughtful Stewardship Ensuring Stability and Growth, Unite Oregon Now Ushers In A New Era

Unite Oregon, a statewide organization advancing equity and justice for immigrants, refugees, and communities of color, announced today the appointment of Pam Phan (she/they) as its new Executive Director. A dedicated community organizer and coalition builder, Pam brings over two decades of leadership in housing justice, immigrant rights, and grassroots movements to guide Unite Oregon into its next chapter.

Pam steps into the role following the steady leadership of Nuhamin Eiden, who served as Interim Executive Director during the transition. Under Nuhamin’s guidance, Unite Oregon strengthened its community trust, partnerships, and organizational stability.

“Over the past year, I’ve seen firsthand the resilience and passion of Unite Oregon’s staff and members,” said Unite Oregon’s Interim Executive Director, Nuhamin Eiden. “My role was to steward that strength, and I cannot imagine a better person than Pam Phan to carry our work forward. I am excited for all that lies ahead under her leadership.”

Pam is proud to be born and raised in Oregon, to a jubilant family who came from Vietnam as refugees in the 1970s. Like many others, Vietnamese people settled and made Oregon their home under adverse geopolitical circumstances, while growing an understanding that building across cultures, race, and class is imperative to an Oregon for all people. Pam has deep roots in Oregon, and her extensive experience across grassroots and policy spaces positions them to advance Unite Oregon’s mission: building a unified movement for justice across immigrant, refugee, Black, Indigenous, and people of color communities, as well as people experiencing poverty statewide.

“Pam has been a champion of Unite Oregon’s mission from the very beginning,” said Regan Lê, Board Secretary. “Their leadership, experience, and commitment to intercultural justice will ensure Unite Oregon continues to grow its impact.”

Unite Oregon remains steadfast in its vision to advance equity, justice, and the collective power of working people across the state. To begin her tenure, Pam will embark on a statewide listening tour, meeting with community members throughout the state, including, but not limited to, Portland, Medford, Clackamas, Jackson, Josephine, and Washington counties.

“I am honored to build on the remarkable history of organizing at Unite Oregon in this role. I’ve seen so much dedication and expertise from Nuhamin, along with the current staff and members. They know how to fight for what’s important, for an Oregon that is safe and prosperous, no matter your background,” Pam said. “Oregon and our country, for that matter, face urgent challenges in housing, climate, and real threats to democracy with the rise of racist authoritarianism on our streets and in our workplaces. I believe deeply that workers and people who experience poverty from inhumane and unfair systems can come together to build the power to meet these challenges head-on. I’m excited to partner with our members, staff, and allies to shape a more just and inclusive future for Oregon.”

For more information about Unite Oregon’s leadership transition, please visit: www.uniteoregon.org

About Unite Oregon

Unite Oregon is a membership organization led by people of color, immigrants and refugees, rural communities, and people experiencing poverty, who work across Oregon to build a unified intercultural movement for justice.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.