LHM Partners and Medical Marketing Whiz Announce Free Webinar: “What Is My Practice Worth?”

Helping Physicians Understand Valuation, Growth, and Equity-Building in Today’s Market

Our mission at LHM Partners is to put control and equity back into the hands of practitioners.” — Kristen Cusack, CEO of LHM Partners

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LHM Partners , in partnership with Medical Marketing Whiz , announces a complimentary webinar designed to help physicians and practice owners answer one of the most critical questions in their career: What is my practice really worth? The event will provide clarity on practice valuation, growth planning, and strategies for long-term equity building.Webinar Title: What Is My Practice Worth?Date/Time: September 17, 2025, at 12:30 PM ESTRegistration: https://lhm-partners.com/whatismypracticeworth About the WebinarIn today’s healthcare landscape, practice owners face critical decisions about partnership, buyouts, and long-term growth. Understanding practice valuation is the foundation for making smart, informed choices.During this webinar, attendees will learn:- How practice valuation really works — explained in plain language- What financial and operational information is needed to calculate value- The key factors that increase (or decrease) practice worth- A simple formula to estimate your practice’s value- Steps to prepare for growth, partnership, or eventual saleBy the end of the session, participants will walk away with tools to estimate their current practice worth and clear next steps to increase equity and strengthen their future options.Executive Perspectives“Our mission at LHM Partners is to put control and equity back into the hands of practitioners,” said Kristen Cusack, CEO of LHM Partners. “This webinar is designed to demystify the valuation process and give physicians the knowledge they need to make empowered business decisions.”“As a marketing partner to hundreds of practices nationwide, we see firsthand how critical it is for physicians to understand not only their current value, but how to strategically position themselves for future growth,” added Lori Werner, Founder of Medical Marketing Whiz. “We’re excited to partner with LHM Partners to bring this important conversation to the forefront.”Why It MattersMany practices rely heavily on one or two service lines, such as weight loss, which leaves them vulnerable to market fluctuations. LHM Partners and Medical Marketing Whiz emphasize diversification, including hormone therapy, longevity programs, memberships, aesthetics, and peptides, to stabilize revenue, enhance patient engagement, and increase long-term value.About LHM PartnersLHM Partners is a physician-led private equity group built to put strength and control back into the hands of practitioners. The group helps physicians and practice owners increase practice valuation, scale strategically, and build equity while maintaining more clinical and operational control.By uniting like-minded medical professionals, LHM Partners offers its partners:- The opportunity for higher valuation multiples upon future sale- Ongoing collaboration and community support- Strategic growth planning and equity-building resourcesAbout Medical Marketing WhizMedical Marketing Whiz is a leading marketing agency specializing in healthcare practices nationwide. Known for building patient demand and elevating brand presence, Medical Marketing Whiz partners with physicians to drive practice growth through proven marketing systems, patient engagement strategies, and industry expertise.

