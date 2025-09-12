Cooperative Home Care Achieves Medicare's Elusive 5 Star Home Health Care Rating

Cooperative's Executive Leadership Team

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Older adults who need help at home are bombarded by the many home care options in St. Louis and surrounding areas. How can you choose the best home care company?Medicare offers an objective measure of how home health care agencies are doing, based on confidential surveys conducted by third party groups. Results are compared to state and federal performances; companies also receive a zero through 5 star rating for their quality. Cooperative Home Care has achieved the coveted, 5 star Quality rating. Per Medicare.gov, “A rating of 3 to 3½ stars means the agency performed about the same as most agencies.”“Our 5 stars verify we are the top local agency. When you combine that with our depth of services, from Home Health to Personal Care and Private Services, as well as Private Duty Pediatric Nursing, we truly offer the highest quality, full circle care,” enthused Robin Gladwill, President of Cooperative Home Care. “I am incredibly proud of our team and our company.”Medicare’s Home Health Compare is how doctors and discharge planners make their home care choices; savvy adult children seeking care for their aging parents can also make their best choice by visiting https://www.medicare.gov/care-compare/. About Cooperative Home Care, Inc.: Cooperative Home Care, Inc. is a multi-service (Medicare, Medicaid, VA, Pediatric Nursing) provider that is locally owned and operated. Founded in 1986, they serve St. Louis and surrounding Missouri and Illinois counties. To learn more about Cooperative Home Care, visit www.CooperativeHomeCare.com. ###

