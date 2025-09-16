American Meadows Highlights Fall Gardening Trend: Planting Bulbs in Lawns for Spring Blooms

A joyful spring scene: A smiling young gardener proudly shows off blooming daffodils planted the previous fall. Fall bulb planting is easy at any age—fun for the whole family and a rewarding way to welcome spring with lasting color. A quick visual guide to early-blooming, fall-planted bulbs—like daffodils, crocus, and grape hyacinths—that are perfect for naturalizing in a bulb lawn. These resilient beauties return year after year, spreading cheerful color with minimal effort. A stunning carpet of purple and white crocus blooms across a grassy park lawn, bringing early spring color to a shared community space. Easy to plant in fall, naturalizing bulbs like crocus brighten public areas year after year—creating seasonal beauty. Golden crocus blooms burst like growing sunshine—bringing early spring color and vital support to pollinators when food is scarce. Easy to plant, these naturalizing bulbs offer beauty and ecological benefit, making them a joyful addition to any garden. A spring lawn dotted with blooming grape hyacinths creates a charming, low-maintenance display of color. Planted in fall, these naturalizing bulbs return each year—brightening home landscapes and offering early-season nectar for pollinators when few other

Why More Gardeners Are Planting Bulbs in Grass This Season: The Fall Gardening Trend Growing Fast and How To Do It

I’d almost forgotten where I planted them—then, suddenly, like magic, they appeared, brightening the yard. Just a few hours in fall gave me weeks of springtime joy.” — Tabar Gifford, American Meadows Master Gardener

SHELBURNE, VT, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After a long, gray winter, few sights are as uplifting as the first flowers of spring. This fall, more homeowners are transforming their yards with an emerging garden trend—the bulb lawn. American Meadows, a leading source for bulbs and sustainable lawn alternatives, explains why the perfect time to plant is now, how to do it, and which bulbs will deliver the most color and joy come spring.WHAT IS A BULB LAWN?A bulb lawn is created by planting flower bulbs directly into grassy areas, where they bloom in early spring before the lawn greens up. Known in the Netherlands as stinzenplanten (or stinzen gardening), this naturalistic technique relies on bulbs that “naturalize,” meaning they spread and return year after year for an ever-expanding display. The result is a burst of cheerful color—crocus, daffodils, grape hyacinths—just when the landscape needs it most.“Last fall was the first time I planted bulbs directly into my lawn,” shares Tabar Gifford, American Meadows Partnership Cultivator and Master Gardener. “I’ve planted bulbs every fall since I was a child, but I couldn’t believe how magical it felt to see them appear after months of winter. I had almost forgotten where I put them, and then suddenly—there they were, brightening the whole yard. Just a couple of hours spent planting in the fall gave me weeks of joy come spring.”WHY PLANT A BULB LAWN THIS FALL?Bulb lawns deliver stunning spring color with minimal effort. When planted in fall, bulbs undergo a natural winter dormancy that prepares them to bloom beautifully in spring. Benefits include:• A joyful spring awakening – After months of snow and cold, a splash of flowers feels like nature’s celebration of the season.• Effortless returns – Once planted, bulbs return and multiply each year with almost no maintenance.• Lawn-friendly – No need to give up the lawn. Bulbs bloom early, then fade before mowing season, recharging underground while the grass takes over.HOW TO PLANT A BULB LAWN:Planting bulbs in grass is simple and takes just a few easy steps:1. Choose naturalizing bulbs – Look for early spring bloomers that thrive in lawns, such as crocus, grape hyacinths, and miniature daffodils.2. Plant generously – A denser planting means more color. Ordering bulbs in bulk quantities or collections makes it easy to cover larger areas.3. Tuck bulbs beneath the grass – Scatter bulbs, then cut small plugs of turf with a trowel, bulb planter, or drill attachment. Place bulbs at the proper depth, replace the turf or soil, and water well to settle in.4. Let nature do the rest – Bulbs will hibernate over the winter, going through a needed cold dormant period and bloom in early spring, fade naturally, and recharge again underground for the next season.BEST BULBS FOR PLANTING IN GRASS:For a foolproof bulb lawn, start with these tried-and-true favorites: Daffodils (Narcissus) – Classic, deer-resistant, and excellent for naturalizing. Focus on the earliest spring-blooming varieties. Crocus (Crocus) – Early bloomers that bring carpets of purple, yellow, and white. Grape Hyacinths (Muscari) – Dense, fragrant clusters perfect for lawns.PLANT FALL BULBS NOW FOR SPRING BLOOMS:Fall is the best time to plant spring-blooming bulbs. In colder zones, bulbs should be planted before the ground freezes; as long as the ground is workable, bulbs can still be planted. In warmer climates, they can go into the ground later in the season. In the warmest zones, bulbs will need to be pre-chilled to mimic their natural lifecycle. Planting this fall ensures a spectacular spring display. Exact timing depends on the climate of the specific location:• Cold climates (Zones 3–6): Plant September–October, before the ground is frozen.• Mild climates (Zones 7–8): Plant October–November.• Warm climates (Zones 9–10): Pre-chill bulbs, then plant November–December.GET STARTED WITH EXPERT GUIDES:A bulb lawn is one of the easiest, most rewarding garden projects to try this fall. American Meadows offers step-by-step resources and top-quality bulbs to help gardeners get started:
________________________________________
About American Meadows
American Meadows is Doing Good Through Gardening. Their innovative wildflower seed mixes, pre-planned perennial gardens, and lawn alternatives are a go-to for online gardeners. With over 40 years of experience and 650,000 happy customers, American Meadows is the authority in meadowscaping.

