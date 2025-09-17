Chill Theaters Expands Mobile Theater Offerings to Include Party Packages with Pizza, Face Painting, and Karaoke

Chill Theaters

Chill Theaters adds pizza, karaoke, and face painting to mobile theater party packages, available in the Bay Area starting at $649.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chill Theaters , a Bay Area-based mobile luxury theater company, today announced the launch of new party packages that include pizza, face painting, and karaoke. The packages are available for booking starting at $649 for 4 hours, offering families and groups an all-in-one entertainment experience at their preferred location.The upgraded packages give families and friends everything they need to host a stress-free, unforgettable gathering. Guests can screen blockbuster movies, play XBOX and PS5 games on a 100-inch screen, enjoy fresh pizza, have kids’ faces painted by professional artists, and even sing their hearts out with a fully equipped karaoke system.“Chill Theaters was created to reinvent how people celebrate together,” said Balaji Krishnan, Founder of Chill Theaters. “We’re bringing the fun directly to families and groups — complete with movies, games, karaoke, and party perks — so they can make amazing memories without the stress of planning every detail.”Chill Theaters’ mobile theater offers plush seating, surround sound, climate control, and full access to popular streaming services. Party packages are perfect for kids’ birthdays, adult celebrations, family gatherings, and even corporate events.The new packages are available now for bookings across San Francisco and the greater Bay Area.About Chill TheatersFounded by entrepreneur Balaji Krishnan, Chill Theaters is the world’s first mobile luxury theater, bringing movies, gaming, and events directly to customers. With premium seating, a massive screen, and curated add-ons, Chill Theaters transforms any location into an unforgettable entertainment destination.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.