Expanding Veteran Access to Acupuncture: New VA Scheduling System Simplifies Referrals

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has launched an innovative scheduling tool that will significantly expand U.S. Veterans’ access to integrative healthcare, including acupuncture. The new External Provider Scheduling (EPS) system allows VA schedulers to book approved appointments directly into providers’ scheduling systems — at no cost to acupuncturists.For acupuncturists, this advancement represents a significant step forward in reducing administrative barriers and ensuring Veterans receive timely care. EPS eliminates the need for phone calls and faxes, streamlines referrals, and allows providers to focus more fully on patient care.“This initiative puts Veterans first by making services like acupuncture available when and where they need them, strengthening access to care that supports their health and well-being,” said Howard Manuel, J.D., Deputy Senior Advisor at U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs.The National Certification Commission for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine (NCCAOM) and the American Society of Acupuncturists (ASA) are partnering with the VA to support this rollout. Their joint efforts ensure Veterans receive care from credentialed and licensed acupuncturists who meet the highest national standards. Active NCCAOM Board Certification is a mandatory requirement for acupuncturists seeking VA credentialing. This ensures the safety and well-being of Veterans and strengthens professional recognition for the practice of acupuncture.“This groundbreaking advancement by the VA is a transformative step toward improving access to integrative, patient-centered care for our nation’s Veterans,” said Mina Larson, M.S., MBA, CAE, CEO of the NCCAOM. “We are proud to partner with the VA and the ASA to ensure that Veterans receive care from Nationally Board Certified, highly qualified acupuncture professionals. The EPS system not only streamlines access but also reinforces the importance of safety, standards, and trust in acupuncture care.”Practitioners who are not currently nationally board-certified are encouraged to begin the certification or reinstatement process to become eligible for VA credentialing and EPS participation.To learn more about how EPS Supports Acupuncturists and Veterans, and how you can serve Veterans through this initiative, join the upcoming ASA–NCCAOM webinar on September 17, 2025, at 8:00 PM EST. Experts will walk attendees through the EPS process and answer questions. Register Now! NCCAOM and ASA encourage all qualified acupuncturists to explore this opportunity to serve Veterans through EPS. By participating, acupuncture providers help ensure that those who have served our country receive timely access to safe, credentialed acupuncture care.About the ASAThe Mission of the American Society of Acupuncturists (ASA) is to promote the highest standards of professional practice for acupuncture and EAM in the United States, to benefit public health. Through strengthening the profession at the state level while promoting collaboration nationally and internationally, the ASA provides its members, the public, legislators, and regulators with resources for ensuring the best expression of this ancient and modern medicine.About the NCCAOMThe National Certification Commission for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine (NCCAOM) is a non-profit 501 (c) (6) organization established in 1982. The NCCAOM is the only national organization that validates entry-level competency in the practice of acupuncture and Oriental medicine through professional certification. The NCCAOM certification or a passing score on the NCCAOM certification examinations are documentation of competency for licensure as an acupuncturist by 45 states and the District of Columbia, which represents 98 percent of the states that regulate acupuncture. The National Commission for Certification Agencies accredits all NCCAOM-certification programs. To learn more about the NCCAOM, or about acupuncture and national-board certification, visit www.nccaom.org . To find an NCCAOM board-certified practitioner in your area, click on Find a Practitioner at www.nccaom.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.