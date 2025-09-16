HorizonHuman and Kyle & Co. Partner to Bring Research-Driven Insights on AI in HR to Life

Collaboration connects industry-leading research with hands-on consulting to help organizations navigate and implement AI in human resources

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kyle & Co., a research collective built on practitioner truth founded by human resources industry analyst Kyle Lagunas, and HorizonHuman, a leading human resources consulting firm led by industry experts Sarah Smart and Sofia Whelan, today announced a strategic partnership to advance the impact of artificial intelligence and evolving business technologies in human resources.

Under the partnership, Kyle & Co. will deliver practitioner-led, insight-rich research and analysis with a future-focused perspective. HorizonHuman will apply these insights directly with organizations - validating findings, leveraging benchmarks, and implementing best practices in real-world settings.

The collaboration between HorizonHuman and Kyle & Co. offers clarity to organizations by translating data into actionable strategies that HR leaders can use with their businesses. By combining Kyle & Co.’s deep research into workforce and HR technology trends with HorizonHuman’s expertise in digital HR transformation and organizational change, the collaboration offers HR leaders both clarity and action at a moment when business technology, AI adoption and compliance pressures are accelerating.

Driving responsible AI adoption together:

● Research: Kyle & Co. will produce in-depth analysis on AI adoption, integrations, and market shifts, including benchmarking and trend insights.

● Application: HorizonHuman will translate these insights into organizational strategies, validating research findings with clients in real-world contexts.

● Impact: Together, the firms will help companies understand opportunities, risks, and compliance considerations associated with AI adoption, emphasizing responsible and effective implementation.

“Kyle & Co. is committed to ensuring our research doesn’t sit in a vacuum,” said Kyle Lagunas, Founder of Kyle & Co. “Partnering with HorizonHuman allows us to ground our future-focused findings in client realities, making insights more practical, actionable, and impactful.”

“HorizonHuman was founded to help HR leaders move from research into action,” said Sarah Smart, Co-Founder of HorizonHuman. “By partnering with Kyle & Co., we’re able to provide leaders with clear benchmarks to empower organizations that are navigating the ever-changing landscape of business technology, and in particular AI, with confidence.”

This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to shaping the future of HR by pairing innovative research with practical implementation. Together, HorizonHuman and Kyle & Co. are providing HR leaders with the knowledge, tools, and strategies needed to navigate the accelerating impact of digital transformation and AI in the workplace.

About HorizonHuman

HorizonHuman is a transformative HR consulting group based in Washington, D.C., with over 25 years of combined expertise in guiding organizations through the ever-evolving workplace landscape. Specializing in HR transformation, HorizonHuman helps businesses design strategic HR frameworks, build future-proof HR Tech Stacks, equip HR teams for success, and coach leaders through change. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies and forward-thinking solutions, HorizonHuman enables organizations to create a resilient, high-performing workforce. HorizonHuman’s mission is to empower HR leaders and HR Tech innovators to navigate change with confidence, turning challenges into opportunities for long-term success. Consulting with CHROs across industries worldwide, HorizonHuman is a trusted partner in shaping the future of work through sustainable, people-centric solutions. For more information, visit https://www.horizonhuman.com/

About Kyle & Co.

Kyle & Co. is a practitioner-led research and advisory firm helping HR leaders and solution providers cut through the noise in a complex market. With firsthand experience as operators, analysts, and advisors, the team knows what it takes to drive adoption, shift strategy, and create momentum. Kyle & Co blends original research, strategic advisory, and bold storytelling to clarify what’s happening in HR tech and transformation—and what’s next. Through initiatives like the Human-Centric AI Council, flagship research projects, and community-driven platforms, the firm connects big ideas to real-world execution. With flexible engagement models ranging from credit-based advisory to co-developed research, Kyle & Co equips partners to move forward with clarity, credibility, and confidence. For more information, visit www.kyleandco.com.

