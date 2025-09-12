RosettaMD Launches Free AI Tool to Translate Medical Jargon and Improve Patient Health Literacy
88% of U.S. adults struggle with health literacy. RosettaMD, a free AI tool created by a Hilton Head surgeon, translates medical reports into plain English.
Powered by a physician-trained natural language processing (NLP) model, RosettaMD interprets real-world clinical narratives such as CT scans, lab reports, and discharge summaries, returning consistent, accurate translations. Built with privacy and usability in mind, the platform requires no login, has no ads, never tracks data, and delivers instant results.
“We built RosettaMD for anyone who’s ever looked at a report and felt overwhelmed,” said Dr. Chris Wixon, founder. “This tool empowers people to understand their health—confidently and clearly.”
RosettaMD is available at RosettaMD.com and as a free Chrome Extension.
