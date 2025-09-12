RosettaMD Launches Free AI Tool to Translate Medical Jargon and Improve Patient Health Literacy

88% of U.S. adults struggle with health literacy. RosettaMD, a free AI tool created by a Hilton Head surgeon, translates medical reports into plain English.

Too many patients feel overwhelmed by medical jargon. RosettaMD gives them clarity, privacy, and confidence to understand their health.” — Dr. Chris Wixon, Founder of RosettaMD & Archimedes Medical

HILTON HEAD ISLAND , SC, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ArchimedesMedical, LLC announces the launch of RosettaMD, a free AI-powered platform that translates complex medical jargon into plain English. The tool tackles one of healthcare’s most persistent challenges—semantic interoperability and patient understanding—and is now also available as a free Chrome Extension. With a single click, patients, caregivers, and students can hover over terms in lab results, imaging notes, or online articles and see clear, plain-English definitions.Powered by a physician-trained natural language processing (NLP) model, RosettaMD interprets real-world clinical narratives such as CT scans, lab reports, and discharge summaries, returning consistent, accurate translations. Built with privacy and usability in mind, the platform requires no login, has no ads, never tracks data, and delivers instant results.“We built RosettaMD for anyone who’s ever looked at a report and felt overwhelmed,” said Dr. Chris Wixon, founder. “This tool empowers people to understand their health—confidently and clearly.”RosettaMD is available at RosettaMD.com and as a free Chrome Extension.

