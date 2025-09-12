Basic.Space Announces Acquisition of Platform

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Basic.Space , the curated, private shopping destination for design, art and fashion, announces the acquisition of Platform, the ecommerce destination for art and artist collaborations.This strategic acquisition marks a significant expansion of Basic.Space, bolstering the company’s art offering alongside its leading selection of collectible design and fashion.Platform was initially conceived in 2020 by David Zwirner gallery, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, as an initiative to offer galleries an online marketplace to sell their art. In 2021, Platform was inaugurated as its own company by Bettina Huang, Lucas Zwirner, and Marlene Zwirner. The ecommerce site provides unprecedented click-to-buy access to art and artist collaborations by vetted and highly sought-after young and established artists. Platform was designed to appeal to seasoned collectors and first-time art buyers alike, with a continued emphasis on spotlighting emerging galleries and artists.With this acquisition it will now integrate directly into Basic.Space’s ecosystem, enhancing its growing reach and influence while disrupting the traditional formats of contemporary art and collector acquisition.Alongside this acquisition, Basic.Space has been growing its footprint in the design market, expanding its IRL-to-URL reach with the acquisition of Design Miami in October 2023 and establishing a series of invite-only shopping experiences for its members, the first taking place in LA earlier this year and the second due to take place in New York in November.Jesse Lee, CEO of Basic.Space, said regarding the acquisition, “When Platform launched in 2021 it set out to redefine how art was to be discovered, appreciated and collected. That mission is still very important in an ever-evolving art market, especially for younger, newer collectors interested in acquiring exceptional works. As we continue to grow and expand our efforts in providing curated experiences both online and offline, Platform will be an integral part of it all.”Bettina Huang of Platform states, “Platform was created to bring artwork by exciting, vetted artists not only to existing collectors but also to people who have no connection to (and sometimes no interest in the traditions of) the art world. By marrying Platform’s trusted ability to work with incredible artists and galleries with Basic.Space’s discerning global customer base, we’ll be able to deliver on that mission in a uniquely powerful way. We’re so pleased that this lets Platform bring the Chelsea Art Fair, the upcoming collaboration with Michaël Borremans, and the rest of the offerings to even more people around the world.”Lucas Zwirner adds, “One of Platform’s goals has always been to encourage more people outside of the traditional art world to explore and engage with art. Over the last four years, we’ve watched this vision come to life as Platform’s audience and the audience for art and artist designed products has expanded. With Basic.Space’s much larger reach across design and fashion, even more people will be inspired to begin their collecting journey and enter the broader art ecosystem. We look forward to seeing Platform thrive and grow under Jesse’s vision for Basic.Space.”About Basic.SpaceObsessively curated and unapologetically commercial, Basic.Space redefines luxury shopping for the next generation as a seamless IRL-to-URL experience. A private destination for smart and personalized shopping, Basic.Space brings together its online marketplace with tentpole events and members-only experiences throughout the year.@basic.spaceFor more information, please contact:basic.space@camronglobal.com

