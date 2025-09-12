ORVIWO LLC Expands Tactical IT & Smart Security Solutions Across Puerto Rico and LATAM

Official ORVIWO LLC logo for press releases and marketing. ORVIWO Tactical Command Vehicle showcasing integrated Semtech, Getac, Taoglas, and Motorola Solutions technologies. ORVIWO LLC – Vision & Mission: Delivering Tactical IT and Smart Security Solutions for Puerto Rico, the USA, the Caribbean, and LATAM.

ORVIWO LLC strengthens its presence in Puerto Rico and LATAM with new partnerships and advanced tactical IT & security solutions.

At ORVIWO, we empower organizations with tactical IT and security solutions that are resilient, innovative, and mission-ready.” — Jan G. Ortega Suárez, CEO of ORVIWO LLC

CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, PUERTO RICO, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ORVIWO LLC Expands Tactical IT & Smart Security Solutions Across Puerto Rico and LATAMORVIWO LLC Expande Soluciones de TI Táctica y Seguridad Inteligente en Puerto Rico y LATAMORVIWO LLC, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) specializing in Tactical IT and Smart Security Solutions, today announced the expansion of its technology portfolio across Puerto Rico, the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America.ORVIWO LLC, una pequeña empresa propiedad de un veterano con discapacidad en el servicio (SDVOSB, por sus siglas en inglés), especializada en Soluciones de TI Táctica y Seguridad Inteligente, anunció hoy la expansión de su portafolio tecnológico y de seguridad en Puerto Rico, Estados Unidos, el Caribe y América Latina.English Version 🇺🇸Founded by veteran entrepreneur Jan G. Ortega Suárez, ORVIWO delivers mission-ready solutions that integrate rugged mobility, secure communications, video surveillance, and emergency response technologies. The company supports public safety agencies, critical infrastructure operators, schools, pharmacies, utilities, and federal clients with solutions that emphasize resilience, innovation, and operational readiness.Expanded portfolio highlights include: Avigilon Alta & Unity : Cloud and on-premises video surveillance with AI analytics, license plate recognition, and access control. Getac Rugged Solutions : Fully rugged laptops, tablets, and servers for defense, first responders, and industrial use. Semtech AirLink XR Routers : Ultra-rugged 5G connectivity with satellite and cellular failover, enabling secure communications for tactical vehicles and mobile command posts.• Taoglas & Panorama Antennas: Multi-band, high-performance antenna systems for GNSS, LTE, 5G, and Wi-Fi.• Motorola Solutions Radios: P25, MOTOTRBO, and interoperability gateways for mission-critical communications.• CyberPower & APC UPS Systems: Reliable backup power for schools, pharmacies, and enterprise continuity.“At ORVIWO, we are dedicated to empowering organizations with tactical IT and security solutions that are both resilient and future-ready,” said Jan G. Ortega Suárez, CEO of ORVIWO LLC.The company also unveiled its Tactical Command Vehicle v1.1, a Toyota FJ Cruiser 2014 integrated with Getac, Semtech, Avigilon, Motorola, Whelen, and Taoglas systems. This mobile demo platform demonstrates real-world applications in emergency response, law enforcement, and defense operations.ORVIWO’s ecosystem further supports interoperability with tactical platforms such as the Android Team Awareness Kit (ATAK) — a widely adopted situational awareness tool for defense and public safety agencies.As part of its federal readiness strategy, ORVIWO is aligning its solutions to support U.S. Army PEO C3T programs and positioning for contracts through GSA, DLA, and SpaceWERX.For more information, visit www.orviwo.com or follow ORVIWO on LinkedIn and Instagram.Versión en Español 🇵🇷🇲🇽🇨🇴🇨🇱Fundada por el emprendedor veterano Jan G. Ortega Suárez, ORVIWO ofrece soluciones listas para la misión que integran movilidad robusta, comunicaciones seguras, videovigilancia y tecnologías de respuesta a emergencias. La empresa apoya a agencias de seguridad pública, operadores de infraestructura crítica, escuelas, farmacias, servicios públicos y clientes federales con soluciones enfocadas en resiliencia, innovación y preparación operativa.El portafolio ampliado incluye:• Avigilon Alta & Unity: Videovigilancia en la nube y en sitio con analítica de IA, reconocimiento de placas y control de acceso.• Getac Rugged Solutions: Laptops, tabletas y servidores robustos para defensa, primeros respondedores e industrias críticas.• Semtech AirLink XR Routers: Conectividad 5G ultra robusta con respaldo satelital y celular para vehículos tácticos y puestos de mando móviles.• Antenas Taoglas & Panorama: Sistemas multibanda de alto rendimiento para GNSS, LTE, 5G y Wi-Fi.• Radios Motorola Solutions: P25, MOTOTRBO y pasarelas de interoperabilidad para comunicaciones críticas.• UPS CyberPower & APC: Respaldo confiable de energía para continuidad de negocios en escuelas, farmacias y empresas.“En ORVIWO, estamos dedicados a empoderar organizaciones con soluciones de TI táctica y seguridad que sean resilientes y estén preparadas para el futuro,” expresó Jan G. Ortega Suárez, CEO de ORVIWO LLC.La compañía también presentó su Vehículo de Mando Táctico v1.1, un Toyota FJ Cruiser 2014 integrado con sistemas de Getac, Semtech, Avigilon, Motorola, Whelen y Taoglas. Esta plataforma móvil de demostración muestra aplicaciones reales en respuesta a emergencias, operaciones de seguridad pública y defensa.El ecosistema de ORVIWO respalda además la interoperabilidad con plataformas tácticas como el Android Team Awareness Kit (ATAK), una herramienta de conciencia situacional utilizada por agencias de defensa y seguridad pública.Como parte de su estrategia de preparación federal, ORVIWO alinea sus soluciones para apoyar programas del U.S. Army PEO C3T y posicionarse para contratos a través de GSA, DLA y SpaceWERX.Para más información, visite www.orviwo.com o siga a ORVIWO en LinkedIn e Instagram.

ATAK Tactical Awareness Platform | ORVIWO Integration Ecosystem

