Wyzr Smart Home Debuts at Laguna Woods Towers, Setting New Standard for 55+ Luxury Living

Wyzr Smart Home in Laguna Woods, California

Co-founders of the Wyzr friendship app unveil tech-enabled design for aging in place.

We are thrilled to debut the first Wyzr Smart Home in the U.S. in Laguna Woods, California” — Joy Taylor, co-founder of Wyzr Group

LAGUNA WOODS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wyzr Smart Home, designed by the co-founders of the Wyzr friendship app, has officially launched at The Towers in Laguna Woods, one of the largest 55+ communities in the United States. More than a renovated condominium, the residence is a showcase for how design and technology can support aging well at home while providing safety, independence, and community connection.

Redefining Retirement Living

This 10th-floor end unit offers sweeping views through floor-to-ceiling windows and a thoughtful layout with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, each with its own en-suite. The primary suite features a new soaking tub, while the guest suite includes a walk-in shower with modern finishes. Custom vanities and LED smart mirrors elevate daily routines with a spa-like feel.

Every detail highlights both style and function. Modern acoustic wood paneling improves sound quality and visual appeal, while custom cabinetry designed by a celebrity designer enhances storage and design. The result is a home that is modern, elegant, and tailored for comfort.

A Smarter Kitchen

The gourmet kitchen is equipped with quartz countertops, sleek cabinetry, and state-of-the-art appliances. Highlights include the Brava Smart Oven, which uses light technology for precision cooking, an LG speed oven for efficiency, a Samsung Smart Refrigerator, and a Moen voice-activated faucet. Together, these innovations make cooking easier, safer, and more enjoyable, whether preparing daily meals or hosting friends.

Technology Throughout the Home

Smart systems extend beyond the kitchen. Alexa-enabled lighting, smart thermostats, and integrated entertainment systems allow residents to control their environment with ease. An Echo Show 15 and Echo Dots create a connected home hub, supporting communication, reminders, and even emergency response features for added peace of mind. These tools enhance convenience while also addressing practical needs for safety and independence.

A Vision for Aging Well

For prospective buyers, the Wyzr Smart Home is more than a property. “We finally found a home that’s safer, smarter, and ready to support our golden years — while giving us a community where we feel truly connected,” said Karyn and Will, who toured the residence.

Laguna Woods Village, with over 18,000 residents, is the largest retirement community on the West Coast. By launching a model residence in this setting, the project demonstrates how luxury design and smart-home innovation can align with the needs of today’s older adults — many of whom seek safety, independence, and connection in equal measure.

Extending the Wyzr Mission

The Wyzr Smart Home reflects the mission behind the Wyzr app, an activity-based friendship platform for people over 40 but open to all adults. The app helps users connect around shared interests, events, and health goals, addressing loneliness while encouraging meaningful social ties. By pairing the app with the physical home environment, Wyzr is helping people build connections inside and outside of their residences.

“As co-founders of Wyzr, we see this residence as a natural extension of our mission to connect people where they live,” said Joy Taylor and Carolyn Kelly. “By combining luxury design with smart technology and community, we are setting a new standard for aging well in one of America’s most vibrant 55+ communities.”

Looking Forward

The debut of the Wyzr Smart Home is the first step in a broader initiative. Plans are underway to introduce additional model homes in Laguna Woods and beyond, each designed to showcase new technologies and possibilities for living well at any age. With thoughtful design, integrated technology, and a commitment to community, Wyzr is helping redefine what it means to age well at home.

⸻

About Wyzr

Wyzr is the leading activity-based friendship app for adults over 40, designed to foster meaningful connections through shared interests, events, and wellness goals. Wyzr is pioneering solutions to combat loneliness and strengthen communities. The Wyzr Smart Home is the latest extension of this mission, uniting technology, design, and lifestyle to support aging well at home.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.