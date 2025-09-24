Sheriff Garry L. McFadden Appointed as First National President of the National Black Sheriffs’ Association

“NBSA names Sheriff Garry L. McFadden as first National President, marking a historic step in elevating Black leadership in law enforcement.”

This moment is more than symbolic,” — Anthony E. Amerson, Executive Director

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Black Sheriffs’ Association (NBSA) proudly announces the historic appointment of Sheriff Garry L. McFadden of Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, as the Association’s first National President.Founded in 2024, NBSA was created to serve as a national voice for African American sheriffs and their teams, offering advocacy, training, and community-centered leadership. The appointment of Sheriff McFadden marks a pivotal milestone as the Association prepares for its inaugural national convention in Washington, D.C., May 13–17, 2026.Sheriff McFadden is a founding member of NBSA and is widely regarded as a mentor and “Godfather” to many African American sheriffs across the country. With decades of law enforcement experience and a reputation for innovation, his appointment positions him as the ideal figure to serve as the face and voice of the Association at this stage of growth.“Sheriff McFadden has been a steady hand and a guiding light for countless sheriffs who now serve communities across America,” said Anthony E. Amerson, Executive Director of NBSA. “As NBSA scales its reach and prepares for our national conference, his leadership provides the credibility, vision, and voice needed to represent our members on the national stage.”Currently serving as Sheriff of Mecklenburg County, NC, McFadden has built strong relationships with leaders in the National Sheriffs’ Association and the Major Counties Sheriffs’ Association, the two leading organizations representing the Office of Sheriff nationwide. He has held key roles on numerous committees and subcommittees within these organizations, advocating for reform, innovation, and greater visibility for African American sheriffs.In addition to his professional leadership, Sheriff McFadden has long been a champion of community-based policing, transparency, and outreach. His appointment reflects NBSA’s mission to not only elevate African American sheriffs but also to strengthen the partnerships between law enforcement and the communities they serve.Under McFadden’s leadership, NBSA will continue to build momentum around two cornerstone initiatives:The Decade of Change (2025–2035): A long-term strategy focused on building resilience through use of data driven programs that protect the elderly and promotes public safety in marginalized communities.The Sheriffs’ Academy Leadership Model: A training and mentorship program designed to prepare aspiring sheriffs to run for office, organize successful campaigns, build relationship with local businesses and leverage social media in order to remain attuned to the needs of their communities.The upcoming Inaugural National Conference in Washington, D.C. (May 13–17, 2026) will be the largest national gathering of African American sheriffs, deputies, and law enforcement leaders in U.S. history. The event will highlight the leadership of the current (15) African American women sheriffs, advance NBSA’s advocacy goals, and provide networking opportunities for women seeking careers in law enforcement.“This moment is more than symbolic,” Amerson added. “It is about ensuring that the sheriffs who stand at the front lines of justice and community protection are seen, heard, and supported. Sheriff McFadden embodies the courage, vision, and wisdom needed to guide this Association forward.”NBSA is dedicated to forging partnerships with law enforcement and government agencies, local businesses, and national brands that recognize and benefit from the $1.4 trillion annual buying power of African American communities. With a focus on justice, transparency, innovation, and leadership, the Association seeks to provide a platform that empowers African American sheriffs to lead solutions that promote resilience and safety in all communities.Sheriff McFadden and Executive Director Anthony E. Amerson are both proud members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. , reflecting a shared commitment to leadership, service, and commitment to all communitiesAbout the National Black Sheriffs’ AssociationThe National Black Sheriffs’ Association (NBSA), founded in 2024, champions diversity, innovation, and excellence. Rooted in a history linked to the first black sheriff elected in the nation in 1869 Fort Bend County, Texas it supports sheriffs, deputies, jailers and administrative staff that support the Office of Sheriff. www. blacksheriffs.com

