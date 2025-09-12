Katie Jo Finai Joins Legacy Makers TV to Share Insights on Healing, Empowerment, and Sound Therapy

FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legacy Makers TV welcomes Katie Jo Finai, a best-selling author and international speaker, to share insights on healing, empowerment, and the power of sound therapy. The show features inspiring leaders like Carmen Electra and Russell Brunson, offering audiences actionable insights and strategies.In her episode, Katie Jo will explore the connection between sound, energy, and personal transformation. She will discuss how ancient healing practices can be integrated into modern life to foster inner strength, resilience, and connection. With experience as a keynote speaker at global events, she brings a unique perspective on the power of returning to inner wisdom and the role of sound healing in emotional and physical well-being."Sound and energy are powerful tools for healing and self-discovery. When we align with our own inner guidance, we open the door to transformation," said Katie Jo.Her episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/katie

