Aruvo Launches Plug-and-Play Hospitality TV Software Designed for Boutique Stays, Vacation Rentals and BnBs

Hospitality TV Software

The TV that thinks like a host is personalized, plug-and-play, and built to boost guest satisfaction and revenue.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aruvo , a groundbreaking smart Plug-and-Play Hospitality TV Software offers vacation rental hosts and BnB operators a powerful way to enhance guest experience while driving additional revenue—all without new hardware or tech expertise.With Aruvo, property managers can turn existing TVs into personalized guest engagement hubs. From streaming services and AI local recommendations to branded welcome screens and upsell promotions, Aruvo creates a seamless, intuitive in-room experience that’s built to serve and sell.Key Features:1- Works with Apple TV, Google TV, Roku TV & Fire TV — no hardware upgrade needed2- Plug & Play DIY Design Studio with Drag-and-Drop Editor — no technical skills required DIY3- Instantly manage personalized branding and welcome screen from a single dashboard, from anywhere in the world.4- AI guidebook with local recommendations — where your guests can’t miss it.5- TV as a concierge service —- Increase revenue without increasing ADR6- Integration with all leading PMS hotel and vacation rental platforms for a curated guest experience7- Showcase Apps and LiveTV because your guests deserve more than Netflix"We designed Aruvo to think like a host; proactive, helpful, and revenue-minded," said Resha Shroff, CEO at Aruvo. "It brings the best of hospitality, tech, and entertainment into one intuitive platform."To learn more visit www.aruvotv.com Signup Now- https://app.aruvotv.com/

