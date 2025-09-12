Dr. Jennifer Nash to speak at FRedX — Sharing insights on how to build a successful business
The mission of FRedX — to equip attendees with the tools to pitch and perform at their highest levels — perfectly aligns with Dr. Nash’s coaching programs, which empower leaders to communicate clearly, build trust, and help people feel seen and heard.
Why This Matters
As workplaces evolve, Jennifer shows how unlearning limiting patterns creates space for empathy, clarity, and relational energy—the essentials for cultivating trust and driving sustainable performance. Dr. Nash’s talk equips attendees with insights that empower them to ignite bold conversations, spark big ideas, and inspire lasting change.
Join Us
FRedX is a powerful opportunity to witness and experience transformative leadership. In person seats are already sold out but you can reserve your virtual spot today.
Secure Your Virtual Seat to FREDx Now: http://bit.ly/4pl0eS7
Jennifer Nash
Jennifer Nash Coaching & Consulting
+1 734-489-1206
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
X
YouTube
TikTok
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.