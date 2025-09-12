Brea Sharron Estep Joins Legacy Makers TV to Share Her Mission of Helping Women Heal from the Inside Out

FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legacy Makers TV proudly features Brea Sharron Estep, integrative health practitioner, podcast host, and founder of Brea Sharron Wellness, whose story of overcoming chronic illness, infertility, and deep-rooted emotional trauma has inspired a movement of empowered women healing from the inside out.Legacy Makers, a cinematic docu-series that spotlights entrepreneurs and change-makers by capturing their personal and professional journey is a unique TV show, hosted by Rudy Mawer, featuring top names such as Carmen Electra and many more to be announced soon.In her episode, Brea tells how she went from being crowned Mrs. North Carolina United States in 2021 to launching the MSW - Miss Self Worth Podcast, and has built a brand that’s equal parts education, inspiration, and faith.“I know what it feels like to be told your body is broken,” Brea shares. “But I also know it’s possible to heal—physically, emotionally, spiritually—and I made it my life’s work to show other women how.”Brea’s episode will premiere soon on Inside Success Network, streaming across all major platforms. To learn more or work with Brea, visit https://www.legacymakerstv.com/brea-sharron-estep

