One Click, One Source: Enkaytech Makes Document Discovery Frictionless

With AI search and enterprise data integration, Enkaytech delivers faster, smarter, and more reliable document discovery for modern businesses.

LISLE, IL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enkaytech, a trusted leader in enterprise integration and cloud transformation, is helping businesses reimagine document discovery with Azure AI Search. By making enterprise data easier to find, access, and analyze, Enkaytech ensures organizations save time, cut costs, and gain a competitive edge.

For many businesses, document search remains slow, fragmented, and resource-heavy. As enterprises adopt data modernization services to improve agility and compliance, streamlined document discovery has become a critical need. Manual processes not only waste valuable employee time but also create risks around data visibility and accuracy.

Enkaytech is solving this challenge with its expertise in enterprise data integration, cloud-native architectures, and AI-driven automation. By integrating AI search with modern enterprise systems, Enkaytech helps organizations eliminate silos, ensure compliance, and deliver faster access to business-critical information.

“Our clients are telling us the same thing: finding the right data is harder than it should be. With AI-powered search and smart integration, we make document discovery frictionless and scalable across the enterprise,” says Enkaytech CEO Jaidev Kunjur.

Real-World Success: Transforming Search Efficiency in Logistics
A leading logistics company partnered with Enkaytech to implement Azure AI Search, dramatically improving their document discovery process. The result?
• 80% faster search response times
• Significant cost savings on manual effort
• Enhanced compliance with real-time data access
• Streamlined workflows across departments

Read the full case study here: Transforming Search Efficiency in the Logistics Industry

Why Enkaytech’s AI-Powered Search Stands Out
• Seamless enterprise data integration for complete visibility
• Scalable, cloud-native solutions built for the future
• Expertise in data modernization services across industries
• Proven results in logistics, healthcare, finance, and retail
• Client-first approach ensuring measurable business outcomes

About Enkaytech
Enkaytech specializes in enterprise integration, cloud transformation, API management, and AI-driven automation. With decades of experience and a client-first approach, Enkaytech empowers organizations to modernize IT landscapes, streamline operations, and unlock innovation.

For more information, visit: https://enkaytech.com

