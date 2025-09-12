ONDERLAW WINS BEST LAW FIRM IN ST. LOUIS FOR THIRD CONSECUTIVE YEAR

Law Firm Recognized in Multiple Categories by Local Community

To be named Best Law Firm and Best Attorney by our community is deeply meaningful, and we remain committed to fighting for justice on behalf of those who need it most.” — James G. Onder

SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OnderLaw, LLC has once again been recognized by the readers of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and STLtoday, earning the title of Best Law Firm in St. Louis for the third consecutive year at the annual STL Headliners Awards. In addition, OnderLaw received the prestigious All Star Award for the most votes overall among all nominees in the Service Group.Adding to this remarkable achievement, the firm’s lead sexual abuse attorney, Kayla Onder, was named Best Attorney in St. Louis, an honor that underscores her tireless dedication to clients and her impact within the survivor community. Kayla also received the All Star Award in the People Group, after securing the most votes overall among all nominees.This year, OnderLaw brought home a total of four awards, raising the firm’s cumulative recognition to eight awards since 2023. These accolades reflect both the strength of the firm’s team and the deep trust the St. Louis community places in OnderLaw.“We are honored and humbled to once again be recognized by the people of St. Louis,” said James G. Onder, Managing Partner at OnderLaw. “Every award is a reflection of the extraordinary clients we serve and the hard work of our entire team. To be named Best Law Firm and Best Attorney by our community is deeply meaningful, and we remain committed to fighting for justice on behalf of those who need it most.”OnderLaw’s continued success at the STL Headliners Awards highlights the firm’s growing reputation as a leader in personal injury, mass tort litigation, and sexual abuse while reaffirming its long-standing commitment to standing up for individuals and families during their most difficult times.“Receiving the Best Attorney Award is deeply meaningful to me,” said Kayla Onder, Sexual Abuse Attorney. “The recognition represents more than just my work as a lawyer – it is about giving a voice to survivors and standing with them through every step of the journey.”Kayla’s Survivors powered by OnderLaw has recovered nearly $1 billion for clients nationwide. By empowering survivors by holding abusers and negligent institutions accountable, the firm is breaking cycles of silence, and creating lasting change through justice.The STL Headliner program celebrates the best of St. Louis, featuring businesses and individuals in over 140 categories that are selected by the readers of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and STLtoday. The full list of 2025 winners will be formally announced in the Sunday Edition of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on September 22, 2025.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.