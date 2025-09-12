New Leadership Guide Tackles #1 Challenge Facing First-Time Supervisors

Leading From Day One Lead From Day One

International leadership expert Jeff Ogren draws from 25+ years across 8 countries to solve the most common challenge new supervisors face.

New supervisors often feel overwhelmed and underprepared. This playbook gives them the confidence and tools they need to become respected, effective leaders from day one.” — Jeff Ogren

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International leadership expert Jeff Ogren will release "Leading From Day One: The Essential Guide for New Supervisors" on September 16, 2025, a comprehensive resource designed to help professionals successfully navigate their transition from individual contributor to team leader.

Drawing from more than 25 years of international leadership and management experience across eight countries, Ogren addresses the most common challenge organizations face: promoting talented individual contributors without providing them the leadership tools needed to succeed. His career spanning Japan, Ecuador, United Arab Emirates, Lithuania, Canada, Sweden, Jordan, and the United States provides unique insights into universal leadership principles that work across cultures and industries.

"The transition from teammate to team leader is one of the most challenging career moves any professional makes," said Ogren. "This guide provides the practical tools and strategies I wish I had during my first supervisory roles around the world."

Unlike theoretical leadership books, "Leading From Day One" offers step-by-step guidance with worksheets and reflection exercises that transform concepts into practice. The book addresses key challenges including:

* Shifting from individual contributor to team leader

* Building trust and credibility with new teams

* Setting clear expectations and managing performance

* Handling difficult conversations with confidence

* Creating psychological safety and inclusive environments

* Delegating effectively and managing time

* Leading through change and building continuous improvement cultures

Each chapter combines research-backed principles with real-world examples, providing actionable strategies for immediate implementation. The practical approach reflects Ogren's experience developing and delivering transformative training programs during his tenure as Deputy Director of Management Training at the George P. Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center.

"New supervisors often feel overwhelmed and underprepared," Ogren noted. "This playbook gives them the confidence and tools they need to become respected, effective leaders from day one."

About Jeff Ogren

Jeff Ogren brings over twenty-five years of international leadership experience to the challenge every professional faces: transitioning from individual contributor to effective supervisor. His career has taken him across eight countries—Japan, Ecuador, United Arab Emirates, Lithuania, Canada, Sweden, Jordan, and the United States—where he's guided diverse teams through the universal struggles of first-time leadership.

His international career spans military service (he served in the Army Reserves and National Guard in Bloomington, Illinois), diplomacy, and Peace Corps. As Deputy Director of Management Training at the George P. Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center, he developed leadership programs for professionals worldwide.

Jeff holds a BA in Political Science from Illinois State University and an MPA from the University of Arizona's Eller School of Management.



Book Information:

Title: Leading From Day One: The Essential Guide for New Supervisors

Author: Jeff Ogren

Publisher: Business Expert Press

Available: September 16, 2025

Format: Paperback and eBook

ISBN: 978-1-63742-870-2 (paperback)

eISBN: 978-1-63742-871-9 (eBook)

Connect with Jeff Ogren:

Website: www.leadfromdayone.com

X (Twitter): @leadfromdayone

Bluesky: @leadfromdayone

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/lead-from-day-one/

Media Contact:

Jeff Ogren

jeffogren@leadfromdayone.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.