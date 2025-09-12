Local Sprinkler Company Gives Back: Free Sprinkler Inspections + Free Sprinkler Head Replacement for Homeowners in DFW

Lawn Sense Service Van

Lawn Sense Gives Back: Free Sprinkler Inspections + Free Sprinkler Head Replacement for Homeowners Across DFW

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lawn Sense , a local sprinkler repair and lawn care company based in Plano, is giving back to the community this season by offering free sprinkler inspections and a complimentary sprinkler head replacement for homeowners across the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex.“At Lawn Sense, we’ve always believed that taking care of your lawn should be easy, affordable, and stress-free,” said Jacob Denney, Owner of Lawn Sense. “This is our way of saying thank you to the community that has supported us and helping homeowners protect their lawns while conserving water.”A Small Change That Makes a Big ImpactA single broken sprinkler head can waste up to 250 gallons of water per cycle. By offering no-cost inspections and head replacements, Lawn Sense hopes to help families lower their water bills and reduce unnecessary waste—just in time for the heavy watering season. “Our technicians see it every day—customers running up high water bills without realizing one small leak is the problem,” added Ben Ballard, Manager at Lawn Sense. “This campaign is about education and prevention, but also showing gratitude to DFW homeowners.”Community FirstThis seasonal goodwill campaign is open to all homeowners in the DFW area, no strings attached. Whether you’ve been a Lawn Sense customer for years or have never had your system checked, the team will provide a thorough inspection and replace one broken spray head free of charge.How to ScheduleResidents can schedule their free service by calling 972-529-8423, visiting lawnsensetexas.com, or booking online directly at our Google page . Availability will be limited, and appointments are first-come, first-served.About Lawn SenseFounded in Plano, Lawn Sense specializes in sprinkler repair, water conservation solutions, and lawn care services throughout the DFW metroplex. With hundreds of five-star reviews, the company is known for its quick response times, licensed technicians, and customer-first approach. Lawn Sense’s mission is simple: keep lawns healthy while helping homeowners save water and money.

Your Sprinklers Are Wasting Money

