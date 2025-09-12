OSCE conducts specialized training in Ukraine on practical applications of open data for the business and financial sectors

Open data offers timely insights into markets, competitors, and consumers, serving as a key enabler of evidence-based decision-making, financial innovation, and sustainable growth. To promote its use across Ukraine’s business and financial sectors, the Office of the Co-ordinator of OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities (OCEEA) conducted a specialized training course titled “Open Data for business and the financial sector” on 11 and 12 September in Kyiv.

The training course was organized jointly with the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine and Texty.org.ua, an independent analytical media organization, in partnership with the National Bank of Ukraine, the Association of Ukrainian Banks, and the Office for Entrepreneurship and Export Development.

Forty-five financial and banking analysts, business professionals, and due diligence experts gained practical skills and tailored insights into using open data for research, analysis, and visualization. Topics ranged from market research and analysis to process automation and the development of open data-based start-ups and banking automation solutions.

"Open data is a source of new opportunities for banks and businesses,” said Yanina Liubyva, Head of the Open Data Expert Group of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine. “It not only enables a better understanding of customers and the market, but also helps create innovative services, optimize processes, and build trust. Learning how to use open data effectively is a step toward leadership in a competitive environment."

Particularly for banks and financial institutions, open data is increasingly essential for verifying partners’ reliability, assessing creditworthiness, reducing risks, and forecasting trend all of which contribute to competitiveness, innovation, and long-term growth. Through practical exercises, case studies, and success stories, participants were shown how open data can directly strengthen business operations and strategic planning.

"When businesses and financial actors gain the capacity to work effectively with open data, they are better equipped to anticipate risks, seize opportunities, and foster innovation," said Olena Dobrunik, Assistant Project Officer at OCEEA. "Through this training course, the OSCE reaffirms its commitment to helping stakeholders turn data into actionable knowledge, supporting sustainable growth, accountability, and long-term economic stability."

The training was part of the OSCE-wide extrabudgetary project Promoting Good Governance and a Positive Business Climate in the OSCE Region through Digitalization and the Use of Open Data, funded by the United States with additional support from Poland and Norway.