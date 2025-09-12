Submit Release
The Luxe Media Group Launches Google News–Verified Editorial Blending Luxury Branding & Strategy

Boston’s Luxe Media Group debuts a Google News–verified editorial, blending luxury visuals with research-driven brand strategy.

Our goal was never to just create content — it was to design an editorial experience that feels as iconic and influential as the brands we serve.”
— Erin Harrison-Kellogg
BOSTON , MA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Luxe Media Group, a boutique PR and marketing agency, has launched its Google News–verified editorial publication, blending high-fashion aesthetics with data-driven brand strategy. Designed, styled, and produced entirely in-house, the platform positions Luxe as both a marketing partner and a publishing authority.

The editorial functions as a magazine-style resource for founders, creatives, and brands seeking visibility, credibility, and growth. Each feature is crafted with the polish of a print publication — Vogue-inspired covers, curated typography, styled photography — paired with Luxe’s proprietary frameworks including The Luxe Lexicon™, The Press Kit Seduction Formula™, and The Signature Move™. All designs are custom designed, styled and produced in-house.

“Our mission was never just to produce content — it was to create an editorial experience that feels as iconic as the brands we serve,” said Erin Harrison-Kellogg, Founder and Director.

The Google News–verified status ensures Luxe’s editorials are indexed and discoverable, elevating visibility and credibility while offering clients content that is both measurable and memorable.

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


