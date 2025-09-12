The Luxe Media Group Launches Google News–Verified Editorial Blending Luxury Branding & Strategy
The Luxe Media Group primary logo.
Boston’s Luxe Media Group debuts a Google News–verified editorial, blending luxury visuals with research-driven brand strategy.
The editorial functions as a magazine-style resource for founders, creatives, and brands seeking visibility, credibility, and growth. Each feature is crafted with the polish of a print publication — Vogue-inspired covers, curated typography, styled photography — paired with Luxe’s proprietary frameworks including The Luxe Lexicon™, The Press Kit Seduction Formula™, and The Signature Move™. All designs are custom designed, styled and produced in-house.
“Our mission was never just to produce content — it was to create an editorial experience that feels as iconic as the brands we serve,” said Erin Harrison-Kellogg, Founder and Director.
The Google News–verified status ensures Luxe’s editorials are indexed and discoverable, elevating visibility and credibility while offering clients content that is both measurable and memorable.
