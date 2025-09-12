Current Transducer Market to Reach USD 799.2 Million by 2031 Driven by Industrial Automation

Allied

Current transducers are chemically resistant and dimensionally stable, boosting demand across automotive, industrial, & construction sectors in the coming years

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Current Transducer Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Technology (Open Loop, Closed Loop), by Application (Inverter and converter, UPS and SMPS, Battery Management, Motor Drive, Others), by End User (Industrial, Renewable, Automotive, Residential and Commercial, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2031" The global current transducer market size was valued at $520.0 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $799.2 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031.A current transducer is a device designed to convert electrical current into standardized signals for industrial applications. Known for its linearity, dimensional stability, and ability to maintain consistent electrical flow, it ensures efficient operation of electrical systems. Current transducers are widely used across industries, including automotive, electrical components, transportation, aerospace, building & construction, and other industrial sectors.The demand for current transducers is rising due to the rapid growth of industrial sectors worldwide, expansion in manufacturing activities, and increasing requirements for oil and gas in both developed and developing regions. These devices are crucial in machinery used in petroleum, manufacturing, and industrial applications, as they stabilize current flow and enhance power supply by preventing overloads. Such advantages are driving the adoption of current transducers, particularly in the expanding petroleum and industrial markets. However, current transducers face certain limitations that may affect their reliability. Aging and drift of active components can reduce performance over time, and they generally consume more power compared to other analog signal types. Additionally, in high-voltage electronic devices, they can increase circuit load resistance, potentially causing short circuits in electrical systems or battery-operated vehicles. These challenges, coupled with stringent safety regulations and standards governing the use of current transducers in both developed and developing countries, are expected to restrain overall market growth.The growth of the building and construction sector, rising consumer demand for electrical devices, and increased disposable income among middle-class households are driving the demand for current transducers. These devices are widely used in electric meters and household electronics such as air conditioners, LED lights, TVs, and LCDs. By converting raw current into standardized industrial electrical current and minimizing mechanical nonlinearities, current transducers enhance the durability and performance of electrical devices. This trend is expected to create significant growth opportunities for the current transducer market in the coming years. 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄The current transducer market forecast is segmented on the basis of technology, application, end user, and region. On the basis of technology, the market is categorized into open loop and closed loop. On the basis of application, it is divided into motor drive, battery management, UPS & SMPS, converter & inverter, and others. By end user, it is divided into industrial, renewable, automotive, residential & commercial, and others. Region-wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀North America: North America holds a significant share due to the presence of established industrial sectors, strong R&D capabilities, and early adoption of automation technologies. The U.S. remains a key market driven by aerospace, healthcare, and energy applications.Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth, fueled by rapid industrialization, increasing automotive production, and expanding electronics manufacturing hubs in China, India, and Japan. Emerging economies are adopting smart manufacturing solutions, further boosting demand. 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀Key players operating in the global current transducer market analysis include ABB, Ltd., ADTEK ELECTRONICS CO., LTD, American Aerospace Control, CR Magnetics, Inc., Danisense, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Intermountain Electric, Inc., Johnson Controls, LEM, NK Technologies., Phoenix Contact, Siemens, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Topstek Inc., and Veris. 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆:Fault Current Limiter MarketDirect Current Power System MarketCurrent Transformer MarketHigh Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission MarketInverter Systems Market

