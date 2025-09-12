Author Marnie Gellhorn Continues Murder in the Mississippi Delta Series

Author Marnie Gellhorn

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Marnie Gellhorn has established herself as a writer of three books, including the Murder in the Mississippi Delta series. The series has garnered attention from mystery readers interested in Southern crime fiction.

Gellhorn's Murder in the Mississippi Delta series explores crime stories set in the American South. The author has completed two books in a planned trilogy to date, building a body of work in the mystery genre.

Memphis, Tennessee and the Mississippi Delta setting provides a distinctive backdrop for Gellhorn's crime fiction narratives. The series follows investigations and mysteries that unfold in this unique regional setting.

Readers interested in Southern mystery fiction can find more information about Marnie Gellhorn's books and the complete Murder in the Mississippi Delta series through the author's official website.

About Marnie Gellhorn

Marnie Gellhorn is an author and writer of three books, including the Murder in the Mississippi Delta series. The series focuses on mystery and crime fiction set in the American South. She also has a non-fiction book, “Three Years in a Colombian Prison.” She is a former journalist and overseas correspondent.

